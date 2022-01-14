Transition time in Genoa Township

WESTERVILLE — With the change of a new year, some things are starting up and other things are coming to an end in Genoa Township.

For example, work continues on a gateway into the township heading north on state Route 3 and Mount Royal Avenue from Westerville. Drivers at the busy intersection are seeing a curving concrete wall going up at the start of the Genoa Trail. When the weather allows, the maintenance department goes to work on the project.

“When it’s 60 degrees in December, we take advantage and make progress on gateway construction,” the township posted Dec. 16 on Facebook.

Genoa is also replacing its old blue and white signage along the township’s boundaries with new teal and white signs in the cursive logo font. Notably there is a new sign at the Highland Lakes subdivision.

Both signs say, “Welcome to Genoa Township.” However, the old sign included the slogan “A Nice Place to Live” and had the sun and trees on it.

Another sign of progress is a new sidewalk gap was filled in on Grisham Street for students going to Alcott Elementary School in the Westerville City School District. Students from Alcott also painted four snow-plow blades recently as part of an art project.

As part of the changes in the township, Mark Antonetz will move from the zoning commission to become a newly elected trustee in 2022. He replaces Karl Gebhardt, who retired at the end of last year.

“I’ve often said there are three experiences everyone should have: owning a business, working retail, and serving in public office. Doing so will change you and your perspective on people. Having completed all three life tasks, I am moving on with sincere gratitude,” Gebhardt wrote in the most recent township newsletter. “For the past twelve years I have served as Township Trustee, and I am thankful to the residents of our community for that opportunity.

“We have wonderful parks, trails, events, and housing that have made for a sought-after community. Families locate here because it suits the needs of young people and seniors alike. Houses are on the market for hours, not weeks or months. As we enhance the township, care must always be taken to maintain the character that attracted people initially.”

He went on to thank township staff and department heads.

“Communities like Genoa Township are not created by accident. There is a talented group whose professional expertise is operating local government. Whether they are adapting to change or innovating it, I thank the leaders of Genoa Township for their vision, dedication, and integrity,” Gebhardt wrote. “The individuals serving on the front lines of day-to-day township business are equally as vital in their contributions. You see them in the bright red fire engine, the black-and-white cruiser, or operating construction equipment. Even the people you may never see such as the staff monitoring development, answering the phones, and planning holiday events deserve the utmost respect for their work.

“I feel a kinship with all these staff as well as the many volunteers who serve on advisory committees and work during events; each cares deeply for Genoa Township, just as I do,” Gebhardt concluded.

