SourcePoint awards grant funding

The SourcePoint Board of Directors recently approved $479,485 in grant funding for 24 aging services programs in Delaware County.

SourcePoint provides funding annually to other nonprofit organizations as an efficient way to address the needs of the community’s older population. As Delaware County’s most comprehensive aging services provider, SourcePoint’s grants foster a collaborative system of care for local seniors and family caregivers.

Each year, SourcePoint reviews grant applications and selects those organizations that fill service gaps in the community, providing needed services to older adults. Those awarded grants for 2022 include the following:

• The Alzheimer’s Association: $47,000 to provide supportive services to individuals facing Alzheimer’s or a related dementia diagnosis, as well as their family caregivers.

• Cancer Support Community: $6,800 for community programs for those living with cancer and their families.

• Catholic Social Services: $30,000 for the Senior Companion Program, which prevents social isolation among homebound older adults.

• Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging: $10,000 for the Volunteer Guardian Program, which advocates for the rights of older adults who are unable to do so themselves.

• Central Ohio Symphony: $2,685 for transportation for older adults with mobility issues to and from symphony concerts on the Ohio Wesleyan University campus.

• Common Ground Free Store: $13,000 to support a portion of operating expenses for the agency providing food, clothing, and household items to low-income county residents.

• Delaware County Housing Alliance: $5,000 to support a robust study to create short-, mid-, and long-term housing strategies and implementation plans.

• Delaware Speech and Hearing Center: $86,000 to expand and enhance hearing and speech health services to older adults and their caregivers.

• First Presbyterian Church: $6,000 to support the Laundry Love Program, which provides free laundry services to low-income individuals.

• Grace Clinic: $31,000 to expand hours of operation to increase accessibility of low-cost health care and services to rural areas of the county and $10,000 to provide dentures and partials to low-income older adults.

• HelpLine of Delaware and Morrow Counties: $45,000 for continued support of the Connections Volunteer Program; $37,500 to support management and oversight of volunteer matches and client referrals for the Senior Companion Program; and $5,000 to expand Sages & Seekers, an evidence-based, intergenerational program that brings together older adults and high school students.

• Humane Society of Delaware County: $10,000 for the Pet Care Assistance Program, which provides vaccines, medication, surgeries, and grooming for up to 100 animals residing in 50 older-adult households.

• Lutheran Social Services: $16,000 for direct-food purchases for older adults at the local food bank.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness Delaware and Morrow Counties: $25,000 to support recovery and educational programming for individuals with mental illness and their families.

• The OhioHealth Foundation: $23,000 for the Driver Rehabilitation for Instruction and Vehicle Education (DRIVE) program intended to improve driver safety.

• Ohio Wesleyan University: $10,000 to improve access to the Lifelong Learning Institute’s adult educational programming.

• People In Need: $30,000 in emergency financial assistance to older adults, including prescription, utility, and rent assistance.

• Scioto Township: $5,000 to provide benches for older adults who participate in physical activity around the trail and pond in Scioto Township.

• Second Ward Community Initiative: $10,000 to expand free older adult programming that supports physical fitness, social interaction, and recognition.

• United Church Homes: $8,000 for a service coordinator to provide information and referral services to low-income seniors on affordable housing waiting lists in the county.

• VOICEcorps Reading Service: $7,500 to increase access to and awareness of print news and information through an audio format.

