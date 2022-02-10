DCS treasurer honored for clean audit

Delaware City Schools Treasurer Melissa Swearingen received an Auditor of State Award with Distinction for record keeping and was presented a certificate at the Board of Education meeting Monday.

Swearingen and the district qualified for the award for her “good record keeping” and a “clean” report after recent financial audits by Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office.

“This award recognizes the hard work of fiscal offices to keep clean, accurate records,” Faber said. “Their efforts go a long way toward making Ohio more efficient, effective and transparent.”

Torri Huebner, the central region liaison for the Ohio Auditor of State, attended Monday’s board meeting and presented the award to Swearingen.

“Our office audits nearly 6,000 entities throughout the state,” Huebner said. “Only about 300 are eligible for this award. … This is a very high standard that is set (for) our clients.”

The office reports that entities must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date without extension and must prepare a comprehensive annual financial report. The office reported that a review of the district’s report contained no comments related to ethics referrals, questioned costs less than the threshold per the uniform guidance, lack of timely report submission, bank reconciliation issues failure to obtain a timely single audit in accordance with uniform guidance, findings for recovery less than $500, public meetings or public records issues, as well as no financial or other concerns.

Huebner said Delaware received the maximum rating from the auditor’s office.

“That’s an excellent thing,” she said. “This award represents the hard work of every school employee who strives each day to achieve accounting excellence.”

Swearingen accepted the award Monday, adding she’s not the only person who worked to achieve it.

“It says my name, but I don’t consider this to be my award,” Swearingen said. “This is a lot of people doing the right things that it takes to get this. My department works very hard. Everyone across the district works to implement the policies and procedures we put in place, otherwise, this wouldn’t happen. It is definitely a team effort.”

On Wednesday, Swearingen said she was proud to accept the award for the district.

“This recognition is the result of many people doing the right thing every day,” she said. “Recognition such as this is always a great motivator and helps reinforce all of the policies and procedures we have put into place to protect the public funds we receive.”

Delaware was one of only six districts to receive the Auditor of State Award with Distinction. Also receiving the honor were the Beachwood City School District in Cuyahoga County, the Lancaster City School District in Fairfield County, the West Geauga Local School District in Geauga County, the Lakewood Local School District in Licking County, and the Vantage Career Center in Van Wert County.

Delaware City Schools Treasurer Melissa Swearingen, left, is presented an award from Torri Huebner, right, the central region liaison for the Ohio Auditor of State. The award recognizes Delaware City Schools' clean audit.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

