DCS students seek spelling bee glory

Five Delaware City Schools students will take an online spelling test in a few weeks for their shot to qualify for the 2022 Ohio Regional Spelling Bee in March.

The elementary schools and Dempsey Middle School recently completed their spelling bee competitions, wherein students have to spell progressively more difficult words, and one student from each school will take a qualifying test to see if they can advance to the next stage of competition.

The students are Josiah Aryee, a third grader at Woodward Elementary School; Ian Gitson, a fourth grader at Smith Elementary School; Jorja Murphy, a fifth grader at Conger Elementary School; Dzifa Sallar, a fifth grader at Schultz Elementary School; and Leila Skosples, a seventh grader at Dempsey.

The district reports the students will take an online spelling test prior to March 4 in hopes of qualifying for the 2022 Ohio Regional Spelling Bee, which will be held at Ohio University in Athens on March 26.

Winners from all 230 regional spelling bees will travel to the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, during the week of Memorial Day for the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Delaware City Schools Superintendent Heidi Kegley said she’s rooting for the students as the prepare for their tests.

“We are very proud of all of our students who participated in our school-level spelling bees over the past several weeks. I know our school-level winners are working very hard to prepare for the next level of competition and are excited to take the online test,” Kegley said. “We wish our students the best of luck as they strive to earn a spot in the Regional Spelling Bee at Ohio University.”

The district reported Thursday that at least one student from the district has attended the regional spelling bee since 2017. The district said the last student to qualify for and attend the national spelling bee was Eric Gitson, Ian Gitson’s older brother, in 2017.

The semifinals of the competition will be televised on ION on June 1, and the finals will be televised on June 2. LeVar Burton will host the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

More information can be found at spellingbee.com.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

