Drayer opens local PT location

The Drayer Physical Therapy Institute is now serving Delaware patients at its newest location, which recently opened in the community at 980 W. Central Ave. Drayer’s Delaware clinic marks its fifth location in central Ohio, joining clinics in Pickerington, Grove City, Hilliard and Lewis Center. Across the state, Drayer also has locations in Cincinnati, Dayton and Cleveland.

An outpatient orthopedic physical therapy clinic, Drayer also treats vestibular patients, patients suffering from temporomandibular joint dysfunction, and both postoperative and non-postoperative patients.

Asked why Drayer chose Delaware as the location for its next clinic, Clinic Director Zac Thompson pointed to the need in the community given the consistent growth the area will continue to experience.

“Delaware is a growing, thriving community,” he said. “The development continues to improve, and we saw this as an opportunity to serve. Our mission as a company is literally, word for word, to inspire and empower the lives we touch, to serve our community, and to lead with purpose-driven passion. With that value and mission statement, we felt Delaware would be a great place to put a new clinic.”

Thompson, an orthopedic clinical specialist with a special interest in treating orthopedic conditions involving the spine, shoulders and knees, said Drayer’s emphasis on swift and efficient action with patients sets them apart in the industry.

“I would start back at that mission statement, that we really are about servanthood to our patients,” Thompson said. “We definitely prioritize access to care. We offer an appointment and initial evaluation upon getting that fax or call for an appointment. We offer an appointment within 24-48 hours. We think it’s important that we get patients in quickly because we know that when we get them in quickly and get them in often, our outcomes are the best. So we want to use our tools in an efficient and effective manner.”

Thompson added, “There’s always going to be people who need physical therapy. Sometimes, people don’t know what to think (about physical therapy), they don’t know the services we provide. It’s not just the athlete that is appropriate for physical therapy. It’s your seniors who are at fall risk, it is your athlete that may have had surgery, it’s overall functional well-being. We all need to have the functional activity tolerance to be able to live our lives and do the things we love. That’s what physical therapy is. It’s creating an individually-based plane of care to meet that patient’s goals in combination with the things we look at in particular in physical therapy.”

For Thompson, the opening of the Delaware clinic provides him with a homecoming of sorts. Previously, he worked at the Hilliard location to begin learning the market in anticipation of the expansion to Delaware.

“I’m originally from Marion, so for me, it was a way of coming home,” Thompson said. “As the clinic director, that’s what I’m most excited about. I get to serve and use my passion and skills to help the people in the location I grew up around.”

The clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. Thompson said the clinic accepts a vast range of insurance carriers.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 740-651-2318 or visit www.drayerpt.com.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

