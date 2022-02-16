Van Young to talk history of famous American pioneer

SUNBURY — The Big Walnut Area Historical Society will host a virtual program via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. Presented by Van Young, the topic of the program is “Daniel Boone — Our First Pioneer.”

“Our speaker considers himself to be a self-taught historian,” a press release issued by the BWAHS said. “Since his retirement in 2012, Van has immersed himself in the study of American history, with an emphasis on the 18th and 19th centuries. He enjoys reading and studying the great civil war era and the effects the war still has on our society today.

Van enjoys learning about the people that helped shape our country and the key events that were significant to our nation’s growth. Our U.S. history can be hard to read about, at times, since the expansion of immigrants and settlers to the west was often at the expense of the Native American populations already living there. His story is about one such man and time, Daniel Boone.”

The press release adds Boone, who was often called the “Great Pathfinder,” was a true American pioneer.

“He helped blaze trails during the 1700s and led people to travel and settle in what would become all of Kentucky and other parts of our wilderness lands,” the press release said. “He was an explorer, solider, statesman, Indian fighter, and father of 10. The talk shares his life and accomplishments, while also telling about the hard times and challenges colonists were faced with in the colonial era of the 1700s.

Before the program, a Zoom link will be emailed to individuals receiving the monthly BWAHS newsletter via email. For those individuals who don’t receive the e-newsletter but have access to Zoom programs via a computer or smartphone, email info@BigWalnutHistory.org in order to receive the Zoom link.

The Myers Inn Museum, which faces the southwest corner of Sunbury Square, is open for tours on Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m. Private tours may be arranged by calling 740-965-3582 and leaving a message. Vintage valentine postcards are currently on display.

Information for this story was provided by the Big Walnut Area Historical Society.

