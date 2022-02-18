Delaware County to tackle 14 major road projects in 2022

There will be 14 major road projects in 2022, according to the latest Road Construction Guide issued by the Delaware County Engineer’s Office. There are 13 specific projects impacting 10 of the county’s 18 townships.

“Projects under $250,000 or with road closures less than two weeks are not listed,” the guide said. “Schedules listed in this guide are subject to change.”

The annual countywide pavement resurfacing project will take place from May to October. This consists of nearly $10 million worth of “asphalt resurfacing, micro-surfacing, chip sealing, crack sealing, berm repair, pavement marking on various county and township roads throughout Delaware County,” the guide said. There is a 2022 Paving Guide that details when and where work will commence.

As for the specific projects, there are four in Liberty Township, with one in Powell. Two of the projects are for recreational trails. A 10-foot-wide path along the south side of Jewett Road extending from Liberty Road to Derby Drive will be constructed from March to June. Another 10-foot-wide path along the north side of Home Road extending from Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church to Olentangy Liberty High School will be built from April to July. Funded through a variety of sources, the combined total cost of the trails is $462,500.

The Sawmill Parkway and Home Road Intersection Project will cost $4.595 million and run from May to June. This will widen Home Road to five lanes through the Sawmill Parkway intersection and add turn lanes there as well as at Home and Liberty roads. A shared use path from Liberty High School to Liberty Trace subdivision will be connected. “Traffic will be maintained except for short duration lane restrictions,” the guide said.

Also in Liberty, the S-curve on Seldom Seen Road between state Route 257 and Sawmill Parkway will be realigned. The $800,000 project starts in September and is expected to run until May 2023 with a 60-day closure of Seldom Seen Road.

Orange Township has three projects in 2022, which will also impact Genoa Township and Columbus. The county’s most expensive road project for the year at $6 million is the Worthington and Africa Road intersection. The project began in October 2020 and is expected to be completed this August. It will widen Worthington Road to five lanes through Africa Road, with new right turn lanes. The widening will extend north on Worthington Road to Highland Lakes Avenue as a three-lane section. Northbound traffic will be maintained, but there will be a five-month closure to southbound to traffic this spring.

Green Meadows Drive will be extended nearly a mile with three lanes connecting the Lewis Center/North Road roundabout to the new Home Road extension east of U.S. Route 23. The $2.3 million project will take place from August to November with no impacts to traffic.

Lastly, a $195,000 project will replace a failing culvert and storm sewer and resurfacing on the old and new sections of Lazelle Road near U.S. 23. It is expected to be completed this April.

Delaware Township will see two projects, one with a major impact to Brown Township. That will be phase one of Byxbe Parkway, a $4.5 million project paid for through Delaware County road and bridge funds. The guide said this will be “construction of a new four-lane roadway from U.S. 36 at Glenn Road extending north to S.R. 521 through the former Delaware Area Career Center north campus.” As reported earlier by The Gazette, DACC north will become the Byxbe Campus, home to several county and other local agencies. The parkway project will begin this May and run until August 2023.

The Berlin Station Road and Braumiller Road intersection will have a $1.2 million project starting in September and going into May 2023. This will replace a large culvert under Braumiller Road south of the four-way stop, with a slight widening of Berlin Station Road east to Glenn Parkway. Expect a month-long closure of Braumiller Road south when the culvert is replaced, but traffic will be maintained on Berlin Station Road.

There are two projects taking place in bustling Berlin Township. One is the $6.65 million Berlin Station and Piatt Road intersection slated to take place from June to October. A single-lane peanut-shaped roundabout will be built northeast of Olentangy Berlin High School. There will be a six-week intersection closure from June to August.

Also in Berlin Township is phase one of Reed Parkway, a $580,000 project. From April to June, a new 0.25-mile road from Lackey Old State Road west will be built to serve a county sanitary sewer pump station and future Berlin Business Park.

Berkshire Township has one major project at the intersection of U.S. 36 and S.R. 37 and Carters Corner Road, from August to November. This $2.3 million project will widen the routes, as well as Carters Corner and Domigan roads with left turn lanes and provisions for a future traffic signal, the guide said. The two roads will be closed for six weeks, but one-lane two-way traffic will be maintained on US 36/SR 37.

Finally, there will be four small bridges replaced in Harlem, Oxford and Trenton townships, costing a total of $500,000. They are Miller-Paul Road south of Trenton Road; Miller-Paul north of Trenton; Hartford Road east of Ross Road; and Steamtown Road north of Whipple Road. The replacements will begin in July and conclude in December. Expect closures of two or more months for each bridge.

The guide was published on Feb. 1.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/02/web1_Delaware-County-1.jpg St. John Neumann Catholic Church is located on U.S. Route 36/state Route 37 near the intersection with Domigan and Carters Corner roads in Berkshire Township. The area will undergo a $2.3 million project later this year. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/02/web1_Domigan-Road.jpg St. John Neumann Catholic Church is located on U.S. Route 36/state Route 37 near the intersection with Domigan and Carters Corner roads in Berkshire Township. The area will undergo a $2.3 million project later this year. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.