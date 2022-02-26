Vet raising money for M.A.S.H

Local dentist and United States Navy veteran Dr. Cliff Moore is continuing his support of fellow veterans with a fundraising effort to assist the M.A.S.H (Military And Service Heroes) veterans food pantries in central Ohio. From March 3-5, Moore will undergo the strenuous Goggins Challenge while raising awareness and funds to assist M.A.S.H in purchasing a truck that will be used exclusively by the organization.

The nonprofit, veterans-only pantry, which was founded by Navy veteran Amber Hudson, currently has three locations around central Ohio in Delaware, Grove City and Chillicothe. The Delaware pantry, located at 222 E. William St., is open every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

As part of the challenge, Moore will run four miles every four hours over the course of a 48-hour span. The virtual challenge was started by retired Navy SEAL and current ultra-marathon runner David Goggins during the pandemic as a way to unite people in fitness while raising funds and awareness for causes important to the participants.

Last year, Moore completed the Goggins Challenge and raised $8,000 under the banner of Team Red, White, and Blue, an organization dedicated to enriching the lives of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. After reaching out to Hudson about fundraising for M.A.S.H. during this year’s challenge, Moore found the cause to be the perfect opportunity to not only help veterans in general, but also to do so close to home.

“Helping underserved veterans, specifically, is very important,” Moore said. “Serving veterans in our community just ties in together. It’s Delaware, it’s Delaware County, it’s helping underserved veterans. It just fits right in line with everything I want to do with my role in the community and the small impact I can have on it.”

Moore, who owns Moore Dental in Lewis Center, said the pantry’s biggest issue is that it currently has to use personal vehicles for operations. He added that M.A.S.H hopes to start providing supplies to other veteran organizations around Ohio, but such aspirations aren’t feasible without a truck dedicated to pantry operations.

Moore said he is excited to have a specific cause for which to raise money this year, knowing that the fruits of the fundraising effort will be able to be seen by all who contribute to the purchase of the truck.

“I think it’s really cool this year that we have a tangible thing to raise money for,” he said. “I was excited just to help M.A.S.H in general because they can always use the help, but having something tangible that we can tell people about will help to spread the word and help people connect with the cause. In the future, we can show the truck to those who donated. Funds will come and go, but this truck will be around for a long time.”

The goal of the fundraiser is to raise $10,000, and it’s off to a good start. Currently, $4,800 has already been raised for the pantry before the challenge has begun. Moore said he will post his running schedule to his social media pages to encourage anyone to join him for a leg of the challenge or to get out and do their own activities for their own causes.

In addition to Moore’s challenge, Delaware AMVETS Post 102 will be hosting a pizza and sub night from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, to raise funds for the truck.

To donate to Moore’s fundraiser or to learn more about the pantry, visit www.mashpantry.org/donate/.

Dr. Cliff Moore carries an American flag while competing in the OhioHealth Emerald City Half & Quarter Marathon held Aug. 22, 2021, in Dublin. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/02/web1_Cliff-Race.jpeg Dr. Cliff Moore carries an American flag while competing in the OhioHealth Emerald City Half & Quarter Marathon held Aug. 22, 2021, in Dublin. Courtesy photo | Robb McCormick Photography

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

