Suspect wounded in active shooter incident on I-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An investigation is ongoing after a man who opened fire at cars on Interstate 71 was shot by police Friday. The incident resulted in lane closures on I-71 near Polaris.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol issued a release Friday afternoon reporting that troopers from the Delaware Post of the Patrol responded to a call of a vehicle crash at 9:56 a.m. on Interstate 71 northbound at mile post 122, near Gemini Parkway. Troopers said a gray Ford Fusion went off the left side of the roadway and struck a cable barrier. Troopers said reports indicate that an occupant in the vehicle began discharging a firearm at the scene.

The post reported that officers from the Columbus Division of Police (CPD), who were also responding, arrived on scene, at which time the suspect continued to discharge his weapon. The patrol said CPD officers opened fire on the suspect, who was struck.

According to the press release, the suspect was taken into custody and transported to Grant Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. A second occupant of the vehicle was also taken into custody during the incident.

Troopers said a vehicle matching the same description was also involved in a hit-skip crash Friday at 9:37 a.m. on Interstate 70 westbound near mile post 87 in Franklin County. There were no injuries reported from that crash.

After the shooting, Columbus police held a press conference and confirmed that the suspect had been firing shots with a handgun at cars traveling northbound on I-71. At least three cars were damaged by gunfire, but no occupants were injured. Police said officers exchanged shots with the man but were unsure of how many shots had been fired.

According to the CPD, one officer was transported for medical care after the shooting as a precaution.

As for the shooting incident, police said at least three officers were involved and officials will be reviewing the officers’ cruisers and body cameras. Police added that at least one cruiser sustained “extensive damage” during the shooting.

Deputies from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office also responding to the call and reported that their role was to “search, locate, coordinate responsibilities and ultimately assist where needed” during the incident.

Police noted the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be leading the investigation.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

