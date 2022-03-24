Genoa Twp. to hold egg hunt, spring cleaning events

WESTERVILLE — A fun spring tradition is returning to Genoa Township — its annual Egg Hunt.

“The last time the Township scheduled an egg hunt was March 28, 2020,” the township said in its newsletter. “In a dramatic turn of events, the hunt was canceled due to the COVID-19 statewide stay-home order which began on March 23 and lasted until April 6. Ongoing safety concerns prevented the event from occurring in 2021.”

Township children ages 1-10 can gather at Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave., Westerville, starting at 10 a.m. April 9. Mr. and Mrs. Bunny will be there for photos. Games, activities and refreshments will be available before the hunt for 15,000 eggs at 11 a.m. The eggs are filled with candy and coupons. Visit www.genoatwp.com/egghunt for updates.

“We briefly considered scaling the event down because we were unsure if volunteers would be available to help us run the event,” said township spokeswoman Leslie Strader. “When our residents eagerly responded to our call for volunteers, we decided we could manage to offer all the usual fun: games, inflatables, touch-a-truck, and Easter bunny photos.”

Another spring tradition, albeit perhaps less fun, is spring cleaning, and Genoa will have its share of those activities for its residents in the coming weeks as well.

The township’s Maintenance Department will have its “spring cleaning” dumpsters available at the maintenance facility just beyond the fire station, 7049 Big Walnut Road, Galena, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. April 23-30. Trash, scrap metal and yard waste is accepted.

“Branches, leaves and other yard waste must be loose or in paper bags,” the township said. “No plastic material should be mixed as yard waste will be composted. Loads with plastic can be rejected by the composting facility and could lead to the cancellation of the service. Items that will not be accepted include appliances, wire fencing, tires, batteries, paint, oil, computers, monitors and any material that is corrosive, toxic, flammable or reactive.”

Unused medication can be dropped off at the township police station, 6921 Big Walnut Road, Galena. A permanent drop box is available there.

Up to 10 cans of unwanted latex paint can be dropped off at McNamara Park (next to the maintenance facility) from 8 a.m. to noon on April 2. This is free with proof of residency. The event is in partnership with the DKMM Solid Waste District.

Lastly, Genoa’s community garden opens April 1.

The scene at the start of the Genoa Township Easter Egg Hunt in 2017. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/03/web1_Genoa-EEH-2017-1040.a.jpg The scene at the start of the Genoa Township Easter Egg Hunt in 2017. File photo | Genoa Twp.

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

