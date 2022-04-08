Plans for new retail center presented

A final development plan for a retail center proposed at 285 W. Olentangy St. is receiving final consideration from Powell City Council. During Tuesday’s meeting, council issued the first reading for the Lily Reserve proposal.

EQ Lily Reserve, LLC is proposing to construct a 13,000-square-foot building on the vacant lot just east of Murphy Parkway. If approved, the building would be divided between four retail tenants. Expected tenants of the retail center include a golf simulator, men’s salon, yoga studio, and a restaurant, according to Eric Newland, the vice president of EQ Lily Reserve.

A total of 72 parking spaces are proposed on the site, with two access points serving the site both from West Olentangy Street and Murphy Parkway. The access point on West Olentangy Street would be a right-in, right-out-only access point, while service to the site off of Murphy Parkway would be full access.

The site was originally approved for a retail center by the city in 2o17 but plans never came to fruition and eventually expired. Powell’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend approval of the Lily Reserve Retail Center during its meeting on March 9.

Asked by Mayor Daniel Swartwout how similar the current proposal is to what was approved in 2017, city development planner Elise Schellin said the two are “very similar.” Schellin added that the proposed building sizes are similar, although there is more parking included in the Lily Reserve proposal.

As part of the proposal, the developers are also proposing to construct a 10-foot-wide bike path along the West Olentangy Street frontage of the site that would connect a missing portion of the city’s trail system.

Councilwoman Christina Drummond, who lives near the site for the proposed development, said she is “really excited” to see the property developed. She also applauded the developers for their work with the neighbors of the site, which include a veterinarian clinic and a condominium development, to accommodate their needs and requests.

Drummond added she would like to see the developers consider bike parking on the site to serve the families who might utilize the connected bike path to visit the retail center.

The proposal will be back before council for likely approval at its next meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19.

The illustrative plan for the Lily Reserve Retail Center located at the corner of West Olentangy Street and Murphy Parkway in Powell. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/04/web1_Lily-Reserve-horizontal.jpg The illustrative plan for the Lily Reserve Retail Center located at the corner of West Olentangy Street and Murphy Parkway in Powell. Courtesy | Faris Planning & Design

By Dillon Davis [email protected]

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.