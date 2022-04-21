Balderson faces GOP challenger in May 3 primary

In Ohio’s 12th Congressional District, the Republican primary race involves incumbent Troy Balderson and challenger Brandon Lape. We will examine some of these candidates’ policy positions, in alphabetical order.

Troy Balderson — Earlier this year, “Republican Leader” Kevin McCarthy sent out an email calling for contributions in support of Balderson. “My friend, Congressman Troy Balderson, is standing on the frontlines with me, calling out this administration and standing up for the values you and I share, but we need your help to keep him in Congress,” McCarthy said. Balderson himself said, “I ran for Congress to fight for the rights, freedoms, and voices of Ohioans, but I need your support to fully serve you. We’re so close to taking back the House and flipping the script in Washington, and we can’t afford to let it slip through our fingers.”

Balderson calls himself a “Conservative for Congress.” His website (www.baldersonforcongress.com) has the following issues listed: COVID-19, economy and jobs, national defense, balancing the budget, immigration and border security, Second Amendment, faith and values, and health care.

“As a former farmer, Troy understands the unique challenges facing our farming communities and remains committed to ensuring they have the proper resources to respond to the evolving challenges brought on by the pandemic,” the site said.

In terms of the economy and jobs, “Troy is working tirelessly to get Ohioans back to work in the safest way possible. Now more than ever we need leaders who understand what it takes to create jobs and restore prosperity. Through tax and regulatory reform, we built the greatest economy in the history of the world, and Troy knows that we can do it again. When the politicians in Washington try to raise our taxes and overregulate our small businesses, Troy will be there to fight back and protect our jobs and your hard-earned paychecks. Troy is also working to expand broadband internet access, to allow all Ohioans from our cities to rural communities to connect to new job and education opportunities. And Troy is a strong supporter of fair-trade deals that protect our jobs, manufacturers and farmers. Not only do better trade deals strengthen our economy, they keep our country secure and competitive in the global markets.”

Balderson’s site said regarding national defense, “First and foremost, when our veterans return home, it is our duty to make sure they are receiving the care, support and services they need. Troy Balderson will be an advocate for the heroes returning home, and their families. Troy also believes that without a strong military, our country is not safe and our economic freedom is not secure. He supports giving our military the tools and resources they need to do their job, defeat those trying to destroy our way of life, and keep us safe. Troy has been on the front lines of combating China’s dangerous agenda and their Coronavirus cover-up. He also blew the whistle on China as they tried to undermine the American steel industry, protecting our jobs and our national security by protecting the last electrical steel manufacturer in the United States – demanding that America’s electrical grid consists of American steel.”

The balancing the budget category states: “Troy Balderson supports a Balanced Budget Amendment to the Constitution forcing Washington to live within it means, just like American families. With our nation trillions of dollars in debt, it’s time Congress stops the out-of-control spending.”

As for the Second Amendment, “Troy Balderson is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and will fight Nancy Pelosi’s liberal gun-grab. He believes the Constitution gives every law-abiding citizen protections granted to them by our founders, allowing them to hunt and protect themselves and their families. As a gun owner, he has consistently received the highest ratings from the NRA and the Buckeye Firearms Association.”

Under faith and values, the website said, “Troy Balderson is a devoted Christian and elder at his church. He believes that strong leadership means leaning on that faith in tough times and relying on His word on a daily basis. As a Christian, Troy believes life begins at conception and is 100% pro-life, and it’s why Ohio Right to Life PAC has endorsed his campaign. In the legislature, Troy voted to ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. In Congress, Balderson will fight to ban late-term abortions and defund Planned Parenthood.”

Lastly, “Troy Balderson knows Obamacare has not lived up to its promises to provide better, more affordable healthcare for you and your family. Troy wants to keep healthcare decisions between patients and doctors while protecting those with pre-existing conditions, lowering prescription drug prices, and offering increased flexibility to make healthcare more affordable.

“As radicals in Washington move even further toward full government control over your healthcare, it will take committed leaders like Troy to keep your healthcare decisions in your own hands.”

Brandon Lape — “Elect out the career politicians,” said Brandon Lape’s website (lapeforohio.com). His slogan is “Freedom Matters.”

Lape’s personal Facebook page said he is a computer services technician in Mount Vernon. He is a graduate of Loudonville High School. He also has another Facebook page, Brandon Lape for Congress.

“You need a representative that will support the ideals this country was founded on,” Lape’s website said. “Someone who will support your freedom no matter what. Brandon Lape is that representative. Brandon believes in smaller Government, less spending, and protecting every citizen’s rights.”

Lape’s website has three major issues listed: Restore and protect our individual rights; exercise fiscal responsibility and eliminate deficit spending; and address social entitlement and welfare reform.

Under rights, Lape wants to: “Restore the 2nd Amendment; Repeal the Gun Control Act of 1968 and subsequent GCA’s; Repeal the Federal Firearms Act of 1938; Repeal the National Firearms Act of 1934 and Abolish the ATF; Repeal the Patriot Act and eliminate DHS, including all surveillance-state apparatus created since 2001; Our Rights ‘Shall not be infringed.’ This goes for the entire Bill of Rights.”

As for fiscal responsibility, Lape would: “Repeal the Federal Reserve Act (1913) Deficit Spending skyrockets our National Debt. A growing National Debt leads to the destruction of the US Dollar and is the biggest threat to National Security. End corporate welfare. Eliminate subsidies and corporate bailouts. Eliminate redundant and wasteful departments and agencies. Scale back Military Spending and stop using our soldiers to police the globe. Our troops are NOT for sale. ‘No Amount of Military Might will protect a Government for spending its way into oblivion.’”

Lastly, under so-called entitlements, Lape said, “Social Security is not solvent and has been used by our representation to fund pet projects (‘they can’t keep their hands out of the cookie jar’). Opt Out – Put control back into the hands of the people and eliminate this flawed system. Let everyone keep more of what they earn and invest how they see fit. Terminate all measures that make welfare a trap. Eliminate the welfare cliff and incentivize people to seek employment or small business ownership.”

Lape https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/04/web1_Lape.jpg Lape Balderson https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/04/web1_Balderson.jpg Balderson https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/04/web1_2022-Primary-Election-1.jpg

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.