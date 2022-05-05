SourcePoint recruiting new board members

The SourcePoint Board of Directors is seeking candidates to serve on the organization’s governing board for terms beginning in 2023.

The nonprofit organization provides professional expertise, services, and programs to help Delaware County adults live well after 55. SourcePoint provides in-home care services, caregiver support, and community programs that benefit the health and wellness of adults ages 55 and better.

SourcePoint’s volunteer board is responsible for planning, policy development, resource development, financial oversight, evaluating the performance of the executive director, and ensuring that the organization is addressing its mission of service. The board meets no less than nine times annually, and board members are expected to participate on at least two board committees and attend key events. It is expected that board members will support and participate in fundraising activities.

The board typically meets at the organization’s Cheshire Road headquarters at noon on the last Wednesday of each month. Some committee meetings may take place at the south office on Polaris Parkway. Virtual meetings were held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, with a hybrid approach offered in 2022.

The board is seeking a diverse mix of community members, and adults of any age are encouraged to apply. Those interested in serving and providing board leadership for a dynamic nonprofit organization that serves a rapidly growing older population should complete an application, available online at MySourcePoint.org/board or by calling 740-363-6677. The application deadline is Friday, July 15.

For more information about joining the board of directors, please contact Alison Yeager, director of communications and development, at 740-203-2396 or [email protected]

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55 and family caregivers. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, grants, the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging, and United Way of Delaware County.

