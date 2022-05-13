Gateway Park set to open in June

WESTERVILLE — Genoa Township will hold a ribbon cutting for its Gateway Park in June.

Drivers along state Route 3 have seen a curved wall emerging at the southeast corner of Mount Royal Avenue over the past several months. The wall will serve as a gateway to the township and the trailhead for the Genoa Trail.

“Veneer has been applied to the terraced wall that will feature a sign,” said Maintenance Director Bob Mathews in the latest township newsletter. “The wall also shields trail users from State Route 3. Finishing details include a fence, trees, plantings, tables, and swinging benches. A ribbon cutting is being planned to coincide with a celebration of the Ohio-to-Erie trail in June.”

“Trailapolooza” as its being called, will be at 1 p.m. on June 25.

“This celebration is part of the Preservation Parks Trailapolooza celebrating the completion of the Ohio to Erie Trail through Delaware County,” said Genoa on its events calendar.

As for other parks in the township, ninja-style play equipment has been ordered for Freeman Park, a “Story Trail” will be added to a path at Hilmar Park, and the 1880 Township Hall at Big Walnut Road and Tussic Street Road will be relocated to McNamara Park. Finally, “All park restrooms will be upgraded to have heat and an automated lock system for after-hours security,” Mathews said. “This upgrade will allow park restrooms to remain open year-round.”

No timeframe was given for these projects due to summer being the busiest season for the maintenance department. There are roads to resurface like Mount Royal, Cypress Court, Galena Point Road and St. Andrews Circle.

“Roads are prepped for asphalt as a first priority,” Mathews said, with park improvements next. In between, staff mow grass, take care of township buildings, repair drainage systems, etc.

“Pardon our dust and thank you for your patience!” Mathews said.

Trustee Connie Goodman said in the newsletter that by having the voters approve a parks levy, the township’s General Fund is no longer decreasing after eight years of decline. In addition, Genoa is getting its share of grants.

For example, Goodman writes Genoa received a State Capital Grant of “$115,000 matching funds for Freeman Park renovation. A second grant, combined with money from Delaware County, will provide for relocation and renovation of the original Township Hall, at a minimal Township cost … Highland Lakes Avenue was repaved at a total cost of about $320,000. Ohio Public Works and Delaware County contributions reduced Township investment to less than $21,000… We received yet another grant to repave Mt. Royal Avenue this summer. The total cost is over $260,000, but with Ohio Public Works and Delaware County assistance, the total Township cost will be less than $17,000 (from Tax-Increment Financing fund).

“We are grateful for the generous support we receive. As trustees, we do our best to stretch Township dollars as far as we can and to retain your trust in our leadership.”

Genoa Township's Maintenance Department continues to work on the wall at the township's gateway entrance. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

