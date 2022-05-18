DCS treasurer discusses 5-year forecast

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education on Monday discussed the district’s five-year forecast.

The meeting opened with a moment of silence in remembrance of bus driver Mattie Robinson. The district reported Robinson, who had been with Delaware City Schools since 2019, passed away in April. Later in the meeting, the district accepted a monetary donation of $585 for the special education department made in Robinson’s name as she drove the bus for special needs children.

District Treasurer and CFO Melissa Swearingen then briefed the district on the five-year forecast.

Swearingen said the forecast predicts a deficit in fiscal year 2024, and she added the district would need to renew its $6.2 million emergency operating levy in November. The levy was last approved by voters in 2017.

“Without it we would have a negative cash balance in 2024,” Swearingen said. “We definitely need that stream of revenue to continue our operations.”

Swearingen added the district will start working through the approval process next month to get the levy on the ballot this fall. She said the deadline for filing with the Delaware County Board of Elections is Aug. 10.

Swearingen said the Fair School Funding Plan that was adopted by the state legislature last year has gone into effect, and the district will see phased-in funding increased in fiscal years 2022 through 2026. She added the change for the current year is “not a significant change.”

The new plan has required some adjustment, Swearingen said, but she added it will be easier to predict going forward.

“Now that we have a better picture, we can make better assumptions moving forward as to what (funding) will look like,” Swearingen said.

The board also approved two change orders for ongoing construction projects. The first order was a $3,459.49 increase for additional roof work at Woodward Elementary, and the second order was a $14.67 reduction for unused services in the ongoing Willis Roof Replacement Project.

The board then approved a number of resignations, including Megan Donegan, an intervention specialist at Schultz Elementary School; David Reed, an intervention specialist at Schultz; Kathrina White, an intervention specialist at Hayes High School; and Taryn Bolen, a School-Aged-Child-Care (SACC) program assistant for the district.

The board also approved the employment of James Worstell, who will work with ROTC at Hayes.

The board approved a number of consent agenda items, including a tech services agreement with META Solutions and the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan for the district.

The board will meet next on June 6.

A view of downtown Delaware from the Willis Education Center’s roof as work continues to renovate and improve the roof. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/05/web1_Willis-roof-1.jpg A view of downtown Delaware from the Willis Education Center’s roof as work continues to renovate and improve the roof. Jennifer Ruhe | Delaware City Schools A crew works on the ongoing Willis Roof Replacement Project Tuesday morning. On Monday, the Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved a change order to reduce the total price of the contract to $448,071.36 after certain services were no longer required. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/05/web1_Willis-roof-2.jpg A crew works on the ongoing Willis Roof Replacement Project Tuesday morning. On Monday, the Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved a change order to reduce the total price of the contract to $448,071.36 after certain services were no longer required. Jennifer Ruhe | Delaware City Schools

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.