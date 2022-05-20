It’s official: Craft to take over reins at Buckeye Valley

The Buckeye Valley Board of Education on Wednesday approved the hiring of Paul Craft as the district’s new superintendent and accepted the resignation of board member Jeff White.

The board’s decision to make Craft, the current CEO of META Solutions and former superintendent of Delaware City Schools, the face of the district moving forward was a unanimous one.

Craft replaces Superintendent Dr. Andy Miller, who announced last year he would be stepping away from the role after a medical diagnosis. Since the beginning of 2022, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Froehlich has been serving as interim superintendent.

Craft, who lives within the district, attended the meeting and made brief remarks about the position.

“I’m blessed … to have this opportunity,” Craft said. “We chose this community because this is where we want to raise our kids. … I’m so excited and can’t wait to get started and be a part of this team.”

The board also approved a consulting contract with Craft for his services effective May 19 to July 31. Craft’s three-year term as superintendent begins Aug. 1.

The board then accepted the resignation of White, who was not in attendance at the meeting. Board President Amy Dutt said the board will be accepting letters from individuals interested in the open seat. Current members will then hold a meeting to review the candidates before conducting interviews. Dutt said the board will then appoint a candidate to serve through the end of 2022. She added there will be an election in November to determine who will serve the remainder of White’s term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2023.

White was elected to the board in 2015 and reelected in 2019.

Additionally, the board approved the employment of Bob Stone, who will serve as the assistant principal at Buckeye Valley Middle School.

The board also approved the graduation of the Buckeye Valley High School Class of 2022.

The board’s next regular meeting will be June 15.

