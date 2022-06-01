Festival coming to Berkshire Twp.

GALENA — Locals have seen the signs along the side of the road, in yards, and in front of the church where it takes place. Yes, the Community Festival is coming back to St. John Neumann, 9633 E. state Route 37 in Berkshire Township.

This year’s festival is from 6-11 p.m. June 17 and 5-11 p.m. June 18. The eighth annual event features DiCalcara’s Italian Kitchen, a sweet shop, silent auction and cash prize raffle. There’s also funnel cakes, pizza and food trucks, beer garden, kids rides and midway games, and performances by The Conspiracy Band (Friday) and The Reaganomics (Saturday).

Berkshire Township has also announced a hiring and a vacancy.

Chris Sharlike has filled the newly created board clerk position, the township’s latest newsletter said. Her duties include taking minutes and recording township meetings.

There is a vacancy on the Board of Zoning Appeals to serve the remainder of a term ending Jan. 31, 2026.

“The Board of Zoning Appeals is a trustee-appointed board responsible for hearing all requests for variances, conditional uses, administrative appeals, and modification or substitution of non-conforming uses to the township zoning resolution,” the township said in its newsletter. “The zoning board of appeals meets on the 3rd Wednesday of each month as needed.”

The position is open to Berkshire Township electors/residents. Letters of interest and resumes may be sent to Administrative Assistant Tracy George on or before June 7 at [email protected] or the township office, 1454 Rome Corners Road, Galena.

May was the major spring cleanup for Berkshire Cemetery.

“Our team has been busy with mowing, trimming and pouring new marker foundations which we do twice a year,” the township said. “They have also cleaned up old debris piles, removed some trees which were too close to the right a way and prepared for a new maintenance shed. We are also planning for a future memorial garden.”

Spring cleanup also took place at the township hall, thanks to students from Olentangy Berkshire Middle School. The OBMS Service Club filled new planters in front of the building, and they painted birdhouses to represent the township, The Ohio State University, and Big Walnut and Berlin high schools.

Speaking of the two high schools, they recently had their commencements. Big Walnut’s was on May 21 and Berlin’s was on May 22.

“Berkshire Township would like to congratulate all our graduates and their families!”

One of the headlining bands for the annual Community Festival is promoted on the sign at St. John Neumann Church in Berkshire Township. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/06/web1_DSCF8790.jpg One of the headlining bands for the annual Community Festival is promoted on the sign at St. John Neumann Church in Berkshire Township. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

