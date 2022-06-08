Historic gowns on display

June has long been known as the most popular wedding month. In fact, the origin of the name “June” is Juno – in ancient Roman mythology Juno is the goddess of love and marriage. Tradition holds that couples married in June are blessed with love and happiness. Members of the Delaware County History Network are pleased to join in sharing historic bridal gowns and other wedding memorabilia of county residents at several locations during the month to celebrate and honor our heritage together and to welcome the public in discovering the county’s rich history.

The Powell-Liberty Historical Society’s display at the Martin-Perry House in Powell features the gown worn in June 1889 by Mary Lowry, who was married in the house to Albert Martin. The couple were the first residents. Each room of the house tour includes gowns, accessories, albums, wedding sheet music on the upright piano, and of course romantic stories. The house is open this month on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. (excluding Father’s Day).

The Delaware County Historical Society’s Nash House is a brick Italianate home built in 1878 in and decorated in the Victorian style. It is open for tours on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m., and on Sundays from 2-5 p.m. A number of historic gowns and wedding objects will be on view from June 15 to Sept. 30.

Four gowns will be displayed at the Ostrander Branch of the Delaware County District Library beginning June 7 during regular hours (closed Sunday and Monday), including the dress of Margaret E. Bouic, who passed away in 2012 at the age of 100. Bouic was a well-known genealogist who developed the Bouic Indexes of Delaware County families. Visitors are encouraged to ask about the “Ostrandoors” Fairy Door project while visiting the library.

Preservation Park’s Gallant Farm is also participating in the June bridal display. Gallant Farm is a recreation of a Depression-era farm and offers many exhibits and activities, including farm animals. Visit Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

The Myers Inn in Sunbury (one of only a few old stagecoach inns open to the public as a museum in the U.S.) has a historic lace bridal gown on permanent display in the Loom Room. The Inn is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment. The Big Walnut Area Historical Society also offers monthly children’s activities and special events.

Members of the Delaware County History Network, which is sponsored by the Delaware County Historical Society, include the Big Walnut Area Historical Society, the Community Library in Sunbury, the Delaware County District Library, Delaware County Genealogical Society, Delaware County Historical Society, Delaware County Records Center, Galena Historic Foundation, Harlem Township Heritage, Preservation Parks Gallant Farm, the Radnor Heritage Society and the Stratford Ecological Center.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings, and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society websites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

On display at the Martin-Perry House in Powell is this gown worn in June 1889 by Mary Lowry for her marriage to Albert Martin. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/06/web1_wedding-gown.jpg On display at the Martin-Perry House in Powell is this gown worn in June 1889 by Mary Lowry for her marriage to Albert Martin. Courtesy | DCHS

