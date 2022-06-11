Commissioners announce grant recipients

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners announced Monday the recipients of their 2022 Community Enhancement Grants, totaling $240,105.

The county’s CEG program distributes money from the county’s general fund to local nonprofit organizations, funding specific capital projects. In 2020-21, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program shifted its focus to reimbursing organizations for operating losses due to the pandemic’s effects. With the 2022 program, the Commissioners returned to the guidelines and funding levels they previously used.

The 2022 recipients, project summaries and grant amounts are:

• Boardman Arts Park, Inc. – landscaping and other improvements to the Imagination Space within the Park: $20,000

• Central Ohio Symphony – funding for the Link Up education program for county fourth-graders: $6,500

• Delaware County Convention and Visitors Bureau – electricity and Wi-Fi connection to the Chamber Road covered bridge: $15,000

• Delaware County Cultural Arts Center – repairs to The Arts Castle’s stucco exterior: $14,000

• Delaware County Historical Society – preliminary renovations to the Old Jail and Sheriff’s Residence: $30,000

• Family Promise – funding for the Picnics on the Porch program: $10,000

• Hartford Independent Agricultural Society- purchase of aluminum bleachers: $3,300

• Living in Liberty Community Improvement Corporation – funding support for three community events: $8,000

• People In Need, Inc. – purchase and customization of Mobile Market van: $40,000

• Recreation Unlimited Farm and Fun, Inc. – purchase of bench swings: $12,750

• Stockhands Horses for Healing – refurbishment of outdoor arena: $7,555

• Strand Theatre and Cultural Arts Association – replacement of projection system: $20,000

• Stratford Ecological Center – accessibility improvements and construction of story trail: $10,000

• Unity Community Center – renovation of building space and purchase of supplies for STEAM education program: $20,000

• Women’s City Club Foundation – renovation of second-floor bathroom: $23,000

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/06/web1_Delaware-County.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by Delaware County.

Submitted by Delaware County.