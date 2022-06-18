Apartments proposed off Troy Road

A 270-unit apartment complex is being proposed in northwest Delaware, and Delaware City Council held the first readings for a rezoning amendment and preliminary development plan during Monday’s meeting.

Located west of Troy Road and north of the Westfield Hills subdivision, the approximately 47.26-acre site is owned by Wilcox Communities. The property owners went before the Planning Commission for an informal concept review of Lucy Ridge Apartments in March, at which time the proposed development included 282 dwelling units.

The 270 proposed units would be single-story, two-bedroom units spread across 38 buildings, with a two-car garage attached to each unit. As proposed, the gross density across the entire site would be 5.71 dwelling units per acre. According to the city’s staff report on the proposal, the site could contain at least 343 dwelling units and upwards of 420 units while still staying within the city’s regulations for multi-family density.

The dwelling units are proposed to range from 1,139 to 1,382 square feet. Amenities included in the development consist of a dog park, community garden area and a clubhouse. The clubhouse includes a “great room” available to residents to use for personal events.

An internal road network throughout the development would lead to access points off of Merrick Boulevard and Troy Road.

According to documents for the proposals, the property has been zoned predominantly for multi-family use since at least the early 1990s. A small portion — approximately 4.5 acres — had been zoned for single and two-family zoning.

Members of the community who are interested in weighing in on the Lucy Ridge proposal will have their opportunity during the next scheduled council meeting. A public hearing, set for Monday, June 27, at 7:30 p.m., has been scheduled as part of the second reading of the proposal.

Complex would be located across from Smith Park

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

