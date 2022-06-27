Work continues on busy intersection

LEWIS CENTER — The recent dry, hot weather has allowed work to progress nicely to add lanes at a busy intersection near the Polaris area.

“The first phase of the Worthington and Africa Intersection has begun, with work on Africa scheduled to begin in June,” Orange Township posted on its website. “The project is scheduled for completion in November.”

The $6 million project is managed by the Delaware County Engineer’s Office. The engineer’s Road Construction Guide said the project is in Orange and Genoa townships.

The purpose of the project is “Widening Worthington Road to five lanes through Africa Road plus new right turn lanes on Africa Road,” the guide said. “Widening extends north on Worthington Road to Highland Lakes Avenue as a three-lane section. Short-term closures of Africa Road followed by a five-month closure to southbound traffic on Worthington Road between Highland Lakes Avenue and Africa Road starting spring 2022. Northbound traffic will be maintained.”

The detour at Highland Lakes has resulted in more traffic and prompted the Genoa Police Department to increase its patrols in the subdivision.

Back in Orange, the township’s June newsletter said the annual Road Improvement Project, which is coordinated by the township and Delaware County Engineer’s Office, has begun. The project involves the following 14 streets:

• Aurora Avenue, from South Old State Road to Coldharbor Boulevard

• Blue Holly Drive, from Scarlet Avenue to Greenspire Drive

• Gainer Drive, from East Powell Road to Aurora Avenue

• Green Meadows Drive South, from U.S. Route 23 to East Powell Road

• Green Ridge Lane, from Highmeadows Village Drive to Green Meadows Drive West

• Haines Court, from the cul-de-sac to Aurora Avenue

• Ketch Street, from the cul-de-sac to Waterford Drive

• Maple Grove Drive, from Glen Oaks Court to the cul-de-sac

• Penhook Avenue, from Gainer Drive to Aurora Avenue

• Ravine Ridge Drive, to Highmeadows Village Drive

• Slate Hallow Court, from Ravine Ridge Drive North to Ravine Ridge Drive South

• Slate Hallow Drive, from Ravine Ridge Drive North to Ravine Ridge Drive South

• Snapdragon Way, from Blue Holly Drive to Alum Crossing Drive

• Spinnaker Drive, from the cul-de-sac to Big Sur Drive

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/06/web1_OTLOGO.jpg Workers add a lane to Africa Road at the intersection of Worthington Road. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/06/web1_DSCF8888.jpg Workers add a lane to Africa Road at the intersection of Worthington Road. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.