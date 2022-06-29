Keeping neighbors cool

People in Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio (PIN) has once again partnered with the Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (EMA) in an effort to help our neighbors stay cool this summer.

The annual FAN-paign assists hundreds of neighbors in need by supplying a new fan to those who are unable to keep cool in their own homes. Resources such as the library and other cooling centers are outstanding resources to keeping them healthy in the daytime, and the FAN-paign provides the ability to remain comfortable at home. This is an especially important element for neighbors without easy access to outside resources or otherwise unable to leave their residence.

“This service is critical to Delaware County, especially as the first heat waves blast us this June and expose our most vulnerable neighbors to unbearable temperatures,” said Dan Coutcher, PIN’s director of development and marketing. “The elderly and very young are especially at-risk in these conditions, and a majority of the households we have served so far include children. On the worst days, our volunteers work up a sweat just hauling fans out to our drive-thru food pantry. It is difficult for many of us to imagine this kind of heat in our own home.”

As of June 27, 102 Delaware County households have been provided with 156 fans to prevent heat-related illnesses and provide the ability to be comfortable living daily life. Each one of these fans were contributed by a member of the community, including eight purchased with a gift from the Delaware Moose and fifteen provided by the Scioto Township Firefighters Association’s own funding.

“The support from our community for the FAN-paign has been incredible this year,” said PIN Executive Director Kathy Hoff. “There has been a noticeable price increase in fans this year, much like everything else. It makes it difficult for those with limited resources to purchase fans on their own. For the community to respond as they have to help their neighbors, it is so much appreciated. Unfortunately, the need sometimes outweighs the supply. We respectfully ask for continued support as summer has just begun.”

Fan donations can be made at PIN or dropped off at any Delaware County fire or EMS station or the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities, who will then deliver to PIN’s warehouse. The only stations with restricted drop-off hours are Radnor Township (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.), Elm Valley/Ashley (call 740-747-2510 ext. 102) and Scioto Township (call 740-666-2121).

Those in need of a fan or other assistance are encouraged to stop by PIN at 138 Johnson Drive in Delaware during food pantry hours on Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Services are unavailable during the lunch hour from noon to 1 p.m. Delaware County residents can utilize the food pantry service once each week.

PIN is a nonprofit social service agency that assists Delaware County families and individuals in their time of need. For additional information on PIN and other emergency services, visit DelawarePeopleInNeed.org.

PIN volunteer Shelly Eden accepts 12 fans from Liberty Township Fire Department Inspector Shad Gilbert on Monday. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/06/web1_Liberty-Twp-Fans.jpg PIN volunteer Shelly Eden accepts 12 fans from Liberty Township Fire Department Inspector Shad Gilbert on Monday. Courtesy photo | PIN

Submitted by People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio.

