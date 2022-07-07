DCHS to reopen Meeker Homestead Museum

On Sunday, July 10, the Delaware County Historical Society will reopen the doors of the Meeker Homestead Museum to a new exhibit — “The Journey to Delaware County” — which explores the lives of early settlers in Delaware County.

Interactive displays will show how pioneers came to the “West” in the early 1800s, and the reasons they came, as well as stories and first-person accounts of the life they encountered once they arrived. A replica of a covered wagon has been created, and visitors will also “shop” at Byxbe’s Mercantile and “purchase” the necessary supplies to complete the long journey. Docents will be on hand to answer questions.

The Meeker Museum will be open from 3-5 p.m. on July 10 and will be open the first Sunday of each month from 1-4 p.m. In addition to “The Journey to Delaware County,” visitors will also see exhibits on the 2019 Archaeology Camp for students, American Indian artifacts, the Delaware Chair Factory, Stratford Mill Town, The Interurban, Spinning Exhibit, and much more

This free exhibit was made possible through the Delaware County Foundation by generous donations from the Ron Sabatino Family Fund and the Charles H. and Betty J. Sheets Family Donor Advised Fund. The Meeker Homestead Museum is located at 2690 Stratford Road in Delaware.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by the Delaware County Historical Society as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings, and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society websites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

