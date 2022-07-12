Library seeking donations for studio

The Friends of the Delaware County District Library has announced a fundraising initiative to help support the furnishing of a new Maker Studio at the new Liberty Branch Library currently under construction.

With a fundraising goal of $150,000, the Friends of the Library hopes to also help fund future enhancements to the Maker Studios at the Delaware Main Library and Liberty Branch Library. The names of those donating to the campaign will be honored on a prominent wall in the Liberty branch.

In a press release detailing the campaign, the Maker Studio was described as “a place to innovate, learn new technologies, and share ideas with other creative people.” Karen Cowan, the president of Friends of the Library, said the Maker Studio helps the library promote learning for all ages and for all learning styles.

Equipment found in the Maker Studio includes 3D printers, a laser cutter and printer, a heat press, laminator, embroidery machine, sewing machines, and computers with design capabilities. Projects ranging from making game pieces on the 3D printer to engraving company logos on the laser engraver, as well as embroidering on T-shirts can be done with the equipment found in the Maker Studio.

“We appreciate that this library has been funded by the tax dollars of our very generous Delaware County community. However, we thought that this fundraiser would give the community the opportunity to have a more personal role in both the Liberty and Delaware libraries,” Cowan said.

Four levels of donations have been established, beginning with bronze donors who donate anywhere from $250 to $999. Donations between $1,000 and $4,999 will be recognized as silver donors, and gold donors will range between $5,000 and $9,999. Donations of $10,000 or more will be recognized as platinum donors.

Exclusive naming rights to the Liberty Branch Library’s Maker Studio are also being offered, marking the only room in either library that will be specially named.

For more information about the fundraising campaign and how to donate, contact Cowan at 614-398-0434 or by email at [email protected].

Delaware County District Library Director George Needham presents a check to the Friends of the Delaware County District Library to help fund a new Maker Studio at the new Liberty Branch Library currently under construction.

