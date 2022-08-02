Park to host annual fest

The Delaware Vintage & Artisan Festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Boardman Arts Park.

This year’s event will feature antiques, vintage decor, clothing and jewelry, art, artisan crafts, food trucks, and a vintage car show. In addition, the Humane Society of Delaware County will bring dogs available for adoption.

Boardman Arts Park will also be welcoming musical acts during the festival, including performances by Accordion Joe & Filthy Rich, acoustic music spanning genres from folk and Americana to blues and rockabilly; and Of Sound Minds, a new classic rock/soft rock band from Delaware.

There is an entry fee at the door, and special early bird tickets will be available at 8 a.m. Children under 12 are admitted for free.

Boardman Arts Park is located at 154 W. William St. in Delaware. Parking is free and available across West William Street on the Ohio Wesleyan University campus.

Boardman Arts Park is a nonprofit funded by the Ohio Arts Council, and through grants and community support, the park is able to offer low cost and free events.

Community members are invited to volunteer to help at the event by visiting boardmanartspark.com.

“We look forward to a great turnout this year,” said Roxanne Amidon, director of Boardman Arts Park. “This festival has something for everyone and will be fun for the whole family!”

For up-to-date content on The Delaware Vintage & Artisan Festival and other upcoming events, follow Boardman Arts Park on Facebook and Instagram.

Eventgoers visit vendors during the 2021 Delaware Vintage & Artisan Festival held at Boardman Arts Park in Delaware.

Event to feature ‘something for everyone’

Information for this article was provided by Boardman Arts Park.

