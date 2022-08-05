DACC experiencing record enrollment

A record number of students will attend the Delaware Area Career Center during the 2022-2023 school year when its doors open on Aug. 17.

DACC Superintendent Jay Poroda said the DACC’s highest enrollment ever can’t be attributed to one specific factor but said much of it has to do with the school’s staff.

“There are a lot of factors that go into more families than ever looking to career and technical education at DACC to empower, prepare, inspire, and connect opportunities for their children,” Poroda said. “What I think is the most important, though, is that our instructors are always reinventing what education looks like, how they utilize technology, and how they connect with students.”

Poroda said one of the DACC’s main goals this year is to continue to partner with local business to provide hands-on education for students in their desired fields.

“We are looking forward to working with our business partners by creating opportunities for them to come into our school and working directly with students,” Poroda said. “This personal connection with employers is just one of the ways our students are able to truly explore their options after high school. We appreciate the partnership we have with local businesses and looking forward to welcoming them back into our building.”

This year will be a traditional school year at the DACC, but Poroda said the school is applying some lessons it learned during the pandemic to enhance student’s educational opportunities.

“Over the last 10 years, DACC has been exploring new and innovative ways to deliver education,” Poroda said. “During the pandemic, though, our staff found even more tools and strategies to meet students where they are and create a flexible and dynamic learning environment. As we are planning the year, we are looking at how we can combine historical best practices with flexibility regarding when, where and how students can best engage at school to achieve their educational and career-based goals.”

The school year will begin on Aug. 17.

The Delaware Area Career Center Consolidated Campus will host a record number of students this year, district officials reported this summer. The school year begins at the school on Aug. 17. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/08/web1_DSC_0408-1.jpg The Delaware Area Career Center Consolidated Campus will host a record number of students this year, district officials reported this summer. The school year begins at the school on Aug. 17. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

