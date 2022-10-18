Several levies on county ballots

Issues abound in the Nov. 8 general election, ranging from statewide issues to township tax levies.

The Village of Galena is seeking a replacement tax levy.

“A replacement of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Galena for the purpose of current operating expenses at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.20 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 4 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023,” reads the ballot language.

Thompson Township has a proposed replacement and decrease of 0.2 mills of its existing fire levy for five years.

Another proposed replacement tax levy is for 3.25 mills for five years in Scioto Township for its fire department.

Harlem Township also has a replacement tax levy of 4 mills for four years for its fire department. Trustee Bob Singer said at a recent Candidates Night event that township voters have always supported the fire department. Also in Harlem Township, a referendum petition is on the ballot for an already-approved lot split, as well as liquor options in different precincts.

Brown Township has liquor options for Henmick Brewery LLC at 5901 state Route 521, Sunbury.

Orange Township has a renewal tax levy on the ballot.

“A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Orange Township for the purpose of parks and recreational purposes at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023,” the ballot reads.

There are also local liquor options for Olentangy River Brewing and Patios, 303 Green Meadows Dr. S, Lewis Center.

Another proposed renewal is in Concord Township “for the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair of roads and bridges at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023,” said the sample ballot.

The Village of Ashley also has a renewal tax levy on the ballot for maintaining and operating the cemetery at 1 mill for five years starting in 2023. There are also liquor options for Gibeye’s Pizza at 8 W. High St.

The City of Delaware has a proposed electric aggregation ordinance, and the Delaware City School District has a substitute tax levy on the ballot.

Countywide, a proposed renewal and increased tax levy is on the ballot for senior citizens services and facilities.

“A renewal of 1.3 mills and an increase of 0.1 mill to constitute a tax for the benefit of Delaware County, Ohio for the purpose of providing services for senior citizens through SourcePoint (formerly known as the Council for Older Adults), including but not limited to, home delivered meals, transportation, in-home care, caregiver support and adult day care, at a rate not exceeding 1.4 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.14 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024,” reads the ballot language.

Columbus has a 1.09-mill bond issue in Delaware, Fairfield and Franklin counties for $300 million over 22 years. Other precincts have housing, parks, public service, and public utilities levies, as well as a charter issue.

There are two statewide ballot issues, both proposed by joint resolution of the General Assembly.

Issue 1 is “to require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail,” while Issue 2 is “to prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote.”

For more information on the general election, visit vote.delawarecountyohio.gov or voteohio.gov.

Editor’s note: The Gazette will be publishing articles on many of the above issues in upcoming editions.

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County. He may be reached at the above email address or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

