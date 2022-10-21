Kiwanis to hold annual fundraiser Nov. 12

Eighteen years of pancakes served would make a pretty big stack of pancakes! On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Kiwanis Club of Delaware will hold it’s 19th annual Pancake & Sausage Brunch from 7 a.m. to noon at the YMCA located at 1121 S. Houk Road in Delaware.

As this annual event comes close to and sometimes falls on Veterans Day, the club has always honored veterans and members of the U.S. Armed Services with a free breakfast as its way of saying, “Thank you!” This year, the club has chosen to add another group to say thanks to — the foster families of Delaware County – with a free breakfast that day. It is the club’s way of saying thanks for their selfless efforts to help youngsters placed in foster care.

On Oct. 1, the Ohio District of Kiwanis started a new administrative year along with new district officers. The 2022-23 Ohio District Kiwanis governor, Dave Kuhn, a member of the Stow Munroe and Cuyahoga Falls Kiwanis clubs, and First Lady Laurie, announced their “First Family Project.” This year’s project calls on Ohio Kiwanis clubs to assemble backpacks filled with essential supplies that would provide comfort to a youngster who may have been removed from home with only the clothes they are wearing. These “Komfort Bags” will include personal care items, school supplies, a fleece blanket and stuffed animal, as well as other items they may need. The Kiwanis Club of Delaware, working with the Delaware County Office of Jobs and Family Services, will identify other ways the club can support the county’s foster families throughout the year.

Like last year, tickets will not be sold in advance or at the door for this event, but rather attendees will be asked to donate what they think the breakfast is worth. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the Pancake & Sausage Brunch each year goes to the club’s many children’s projects in Delaware County. A portion of this year’s proceeds will go to support the club’s “Komfort Bag” efforts to provide some needed comfort to Delaware County children who find themselves in the foster care program.

Those attending the brunch will have their choice of plain, blueberry and chocolate chip pancakes – all made with batter generously donated by the Westerville IHOP. This all-you-can-eat breakfast includes sausage, syrup, beverages, and if wanted, an additional side of eggs fixed any way. Attendees can eat in and enjoy entertainment or ask for servings to go. Both are available at the same price – just a donation of the attendee’s choice!

Entertainment during the event will be provided by some of the Delaware City Schools’ music groups as well as from other Delaware County groups.

Spread the word to friends and neighbors, and encourage them to turn out on Nov. 12 as we honor veterans, members of the Armed Services, and the foster families of Delaware County.

Kiwanis is an international community service organization dedicated to improving the world one community and one child at a time. The local club meets on the first and third Tuesday each month at the Old Bag of Nails in Delaware. Meetings start at 6 p.m., and all are welcome.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Evening Kiwanis Club of Delaware.

