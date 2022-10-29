OWU to showcase three acclaimed movies

Ohio Wesleyan University’s 2022 Hispanic Film Festival, “New Beginnings,” kicks off Nov. 3 with free weekly showings of three acclaimed movies from Mexico, Chile, and the Dominican Republic.

“These movies explore issues that are currently affecting individuals and communities in Latin America,” said Eva Paris-Huesca, Ph.D., associate professor of Spanish and director of the Film Studies Program.

“We witness the struggle of a Mexican family to find financial stability in a different country that speaks a different language; we live through the hopes of many Chileans for the adoption of a new constitution that will be grounded on equal rights for everyone; and we experience the ongoing class oppression suffered by the Afro Dominican community,” Paris-Huesca said. “A new beginning is on the horizon. For some, it seems like a dream, not quite tangible, but for it is clearly one that is worth pursuing and fighting for.”

All films will begin at 7 p.m., be screened in their original language with English subtitles, and be followed by a discussion about the work and its cultural and artistic significance. Admission is free for everyone, with all films screened in Room 312 of Ohio Wesleyan’s R.W. Corns Building, 78 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Films may contain mature themes and language.

Ohio Wesleyan’s 2022 Hispanic Film Festival includes:

• Nov. 3 – “Los lobos/The Wolves” (Mexico). “Two children emigrate to the United States with their mother. Their days pass in a tiny flat waiting for her to come back as they hold on to the hope of visiting Disney World.” The 2019 drama is rated TV-14 and directed by Samuel Kishi, who will participate in a question-and-answer session with the OWU audience after the screening.

• Nov. 10 – “Mi país imaginario/My Imaginary Country” (Chile). “Protests exploded onto the streets of Chile’s capital of Santiago in 2019 as the population demanded more democracy and social equality around education, healthcare, and job opportunities.” Patricio Guzmán is the director and screenwriter of the 2022 documentary film. Ohio Wesleyan’s Andrea Colvin, Ph.D., associate professor of Spanish, will participate in a question-and-answer session after the screening.

• Nov. 15 – “Carajita” (Dominican Republic). “Sara and her nanny, Yarisa, have a relationship that seems to transcend their class conditions: They are the closest thing to a daughter-mother, but an accident will test their intimate loyalty and the innocent illusion that nothing can separate them.” The 2021 drama is directed by Ulises Porra and Silvina Schnicer. Actress Magnolia Nunez will participate in a question-and-answer session after the screening.

This year’s Hispanic Film Festival is co-sponsored by the Department of World Languages and Cultures, Film Studies Program, and Honors Program. It is made possible by the generous support of the Wesleyan Council on Student Affairs (WCSA).

For more information about the series, contact Paris at [email protected] Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of World Languages and Cultures at www.owu.edu/languages and more about the Film Studies Program at www.owu.edu/filmstudies.

