Sunbury reminds residents to keep storm drains clear

SUNBURY — Leaves and coyotes are among the current concerns of the city.

Sunbury’s Facebook page posted a picture Thursday of a storm drain with leaves on it.

“When large amounts of leaves collect in storm drains, leaves can cause trouble for homeowners, stormwater systems, and water quality,” the post said. “The leaves can mat across the storm drain and block water flow, causing water to back up on the street and possibly into nearby basements. When placing the leaves out for leaf pick up, try to keep the storm drain areas clear, for more information on leaf pick up check the city website (www.sunburyohio.org) or click on our Facebook story to see the Leaf Pick Up Schedule.”

The city has been picking up leaves from its residents on a weekly basis since Oct. 10 and will continue through Dec. 9.

Another post, from last week, can apply to anyone in the county — the presence of coyotes.

“According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, if you spot a coyote on your property, make sure to remove all attractants to deter the coyote from returning,” the post read. “This includes removing garbage and pet food primarily before nightfall and cleaning up around the grill. Do not feed coyotes directly.”

Residents who encounter a coyote are advised to make noise to scare it away.

“If you spot an aggressive or fearless coyote in your neighborhood, report it immediately to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office by calling the non-Emergency number 740-833-2800,” the post said.

NorthStar Country Club was scene for the recent candidate breakfast, presented by the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce. Mayor Joe St. John opened the event and SourcePoint’s Fara Waugh spoke in favor of the senior services levy. The following candidates also spoke: Sunbury City Council candidates John Grumney and Murray Neff; state senator candidates Andrew Brenner and Heather Swiger; state representative District 61 candidates Beth Lear and Louise Valentine; Delaware County auditor candidates George Kaitsa and Vera Thornhill; and Delaware County Commissioner candidate Barb Lewis.

For Sunbury residents or those who happen to be in the area today, Cub Scout Pack 701 is holding its 2nd annual holiday craft show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sonshine Preschool, 250 Rainbow Ave. The $1 admission will be donated to Bountiful Backpacks, and 50 local vendors and crafters will be on hand.

Leaves clogging storm drains can result in flooded basements. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/11/web1_314357331_429490312689761_3466247059832299608_n.jpg Leaves clogging storm drains can result in flooded basements. Courtesy Photo | City of Sunbury

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County. He may be reached at the above email address or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County. He may be reached at the above email address or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.