Band caps season with ‘Superior’ rating

The Delaware Hayes High School Grand Pacer Marching Band recently concluded its competition season with a “Superior” rating at the state finals last weekend.

On Nov. 5, the band traveled to Medina High School for the Ohio Music Education Association State Marching Band Finals and performed its show, a medley of The Beatles titled “Mystery Tour.” At the competition, the band was observed by a panel of judges who evaluated them on several criteria, including music, percussion, visuals and general effect. The Hayes band was one of 27 high school marching bands at the competition and was one of only five AA class bands.

At the competition, the band received a “Superior” rating, the highest possible score.

Band Director William Fowles said the band participated in three other competitions this season at Licking Heights High School, Teays Valley High School and Thomas Worthington High School.

“The band continually improved throughout the season,” he said. “At each competition we improved our score and rating each time. At state finals, we definitely performed our best show of the season.”

The competition was the final part of the marching band’s season, and Fowles said the focus will shift to upcoming concerts for other bands.

“We now will transition into Concert & Symphonic Band, where we will prepare for our All City Band Concert Dec. 15.,” he said. “As well as begin preparing for OMEA Solo & Ensemble and OMEA Large Group Adjudicated Events.”

This was Fowles’ first year as band director at Hayes, and he’s appreciative of the work the students and parents put into this season.

“I want to thank our students and parents for their hard work this season,” Fowles said. “Transition always has its ups and downs, but I greatly appreciate the support I’ve received from the students, parents and community. I’m happy to be in this position, and I look forward to our next performance!”

Members of the Grand Pacer Marching Band cheer together in celebration of ending their competition season with a “Superior” rating. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/11/web1_band-number-1.jpg Members of the Grand Pacer Marching Band cheer together in celebration of ending their competition season with a “Superior” rating. Courtesy photo | Erica Hyland

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

