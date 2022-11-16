Board approves staffing changes

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education met Monday and approved staffing changes and minor construction.

During the meeting, the board approved several retirements, including Deborah Bogard, a teaching and learning coach at Willis Education Center; Melanie Danhof, a math teacher at Hayes High School; Dawn Riedlinger, an intervention specialist at Woodward Elementary School; and Bruce Merriman, an educational assistant at Dempsey Middle School.

The board also accepted the resignations of Jason Barnett, an educational assistant at Hayes; Rachael Bourget, an educational assistant at Dempsey; Daun Church, a head cook at Hayes; Trista Corbin, a technology specialist at Schultz Elementary School; Maxwell Drerup, an educational assistant at Hayes; Elizabeth Palmer-Rose, a School-Aged-Child-Care (SACC) program assistant; and Keith Swick, a custodian at Dempsey.

The board then approved several employments, including Charles Bleakmore, an intervention specialist at Woodward; Erika Pelletier, an intervention specialist at Carlisle and Smith elementaries; Emma Steward, a teacher on special assignment at Conger Elementary School; Jeffery Krouse, a custodial and maintenance supervisor at Willis; Chase Butler, a custodian at Dempsey; Toni Cochenour, an educational assistant at Hayes; Kandace Gay, a payroll assistant at Willis; Tonya Grove, a payroll supervisor; and Ashlie Rodela, an EMIS coordinator at Willis.

The board also approved a large number of supplemental contracts for positions such as club advisors and sports coaches.

Additionally, the board approved a $58,650 change order for the construction at Woodward Elementary for additional plumbing infrastructure.

The board will meet next at 6 p.m. Dec. 14.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/11/web1_Delaware-City-Schools-logo-2.jpg

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.