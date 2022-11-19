Lucy Ridge apartments approved

The Lucy Ridge apartment development has been awarded final approval from Delaware City Council and will be constructed in northwest Delaware. During Monday’s meeting, council approved a final development plan for the project with a unanimous 6-0 vote.

Council previously approved a preliminary development plan for the proposed apartment development in June after the Delaware Planning Commission evaluated an informal concept review of the proposal in March.

Owned by Wilcox Communities, Lucy Ridge will be located west of Troy Road and north of the Westfield Hills subdivision, directly across from Smith Park. The land has been zoned with multi-family use in mind dating back to the early 1990s.

Approved are 270 single-story units dispersed around the approximately 47.26-acre site in 38 buildings containing up to eight units each. The gross density across the entire site will be 5.71 dwelling units per acre.

Originally, the proposed development included a total of 282 dwelling units. During the city’s presentation of the proposal prior to the approval of the preliminary development plan, it was noted the site could contain at least 343 dwelling units and upwards of 420 units while remaining within the city’s regulations for multi-family density.

The dwelling units will each include two bedrooms and range from 1,139-1,382 square feet, and every unit is expected to have its own attached two-car garage. Amenities for the complex will include a dog park, community garden, and a 2,500-square-foot clubhouse that will feature an event room, kitchenette and coffee bar, fireplace, fitness center, reception area, and a covered patio.

An internal road network throughout the development will lead to two access points for the site, including one on Troy Road and another on the future Merrick Boulevard extension.

The majority of the site, including all the units, will exist north of Merrick Boulevard. However, the portion south of Merrick Boulevard currently features a large stand of trees, which will be maintained with the development. A detention basin will be constructed on the site, and the area will be dedicated to the city for use as a park.

Documents for the development suggest the park may include walking paths around the pond and the potential for additional recreational activities as later identified by the Department of Parks and Natural Resources.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

