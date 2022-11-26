DACC recognizes partnerships

The Delaware Area Career Center awarded Camp Lazarus and Cameron Miller its Outstanding Business and Education Partnership Award for the support and opportunities they have provided the DACC and its students.

The DACC said that each year two businesses are recognized for their work with the district and are awarded with the Outstanding Business and Education Partnership Award. At its annual business advisory meeting, the DACC gave the awards to Ben Sweet, camp ranger with Boy Scouts of America-Camp Lazarus, and Michael Steiner, executive chef with Cameron Mitchell Restaurants.

“The expertise that these professionals bring to the advisory committees not only impact the students at DACC, but the future of their industries as well,” said Alicia Mowry, the DACC’s director of public information.

The school sent out a release Tuesday detailing the contributions from Camp Lazarus and Cameron Mitchell.

“For the past 7 years, DACC has partnered with Boy Scouts of America-Camp Lazarus for use of the Honda Education Center and outdoor lab facilities,” Mowry said. “As Camp Ranger, Sweet serves as a mentor and role model for students by teaching students’ mechanical operations and maintenance of equipment, leading outdoor safety lessons, and modeling the daily life of a camp ranger’s career. Ben has also served as a judge for capstone projects, is a member of the DACC Advisory Committee, and provides work-based learning opportunities for students.”

Mowry said the team at Cameron Mitchell Restaurants has been collaborating with Patty Norz, DACC Culinary Arts instructor, and the Culinary Arts program for the past 20 years.

“In recent years, Michael Steiner, DACC alumnus and Executive Chef with Cameron Mitchell Restaurants has been influential in this partnership and serves as a DACC Advisory Committee Member,” Mowry said. “With Steiner’s coordination, Cameron Mitchell chefs have led classroom demonstrations, provided mentorship and work-based learning opportunities, and assisted with competition coaching for Culinary Arts students. As a result of the ongoing partnership, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants has hired numerous DACC students and alumni over the past 20 years, allowing students to advance in the culinary field.”

Lisa-Marie Reinhart, career readiness coordinator at the DACC, said collaborations like this are essential to the work of the career center.

“The DACC collaboration with Cameron Mitchell Restaurants and Boy Scouts of America-Camp Lazarus is at the heart of our mission in career tech education,” Reinhart said. “Students are gaining skills, work-based learning experiences, and employment opportunities. These partnerships impact student learning and ultimately lead to stronger workforce development.”

Members of the Delaware Area Career Center administration take a photo with Cameron Mitchell leadership after the business was selected for an Outstanding Business and Education Partnership Award from the DACC. From left to right: DACC Assistant Principal Buck Weaver, DACC Culinary Arts Instructor Patti Norz, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants Executive Chef Michael Steiner, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants Regional Director Michael Davis and DACC Superintendent Jay Poroda. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/11/web1_Cameron-Mitchell-3.jpg Members of the Delaware Area Career Center administration take a photo with Cameron Mitchell leadership after the business was selected for an Outstanding Business and Education Partnership Award from the DACC. From left to right: DACC Assistant Principal Buck Weaver, DACC Culinary Arts Instructor Patti Norz, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants Executive Chef Michael Steiner, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants Regional Director Michael Davis and DACC Superintendent Jay Poroda. Alicia Mowry | Delaware Area Career Center DACC Wildlife students stand outside of the Honda Education Center at Camp Lazarus, which was also selected for an Outstanding Business and Education Partnership Award. Pictured with the students are, front row (left to right): Wildlife & Resource Management Instructor Dona Rhea, Park Ranger for Boy Scouts of America – Camp Lazarus Ben Sweet and retired Natural Resources Manager and current volunteer with Camp Lazarus Denny Devine. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/11/web1_Camp-Lazarus.jpg DACC Wildlife students stand outside of the Honda Education Center at Camp Lazarus, which was also selected for an Outstanding Business and Education Partnership Award. Pictured with the students are, front row (left to right): Wildlife & Resource Management Instructor Dona Rhea, Park Ranger for Boy Scouts of America – Camp Lazarus Ben Sweet and retired Natural Resources Manager and current volunteer with Camp Lazarus Denny Devine. Alicia Mowry | Delaware Area Career Center

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

