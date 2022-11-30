Guillozet to lead health district in 2023

On Jan. 1, 2023, Garrett Guillozet will step into the role of health commissioner at the Delaware Public Health District (DPHD), replacing Shelia Hiddleson.

The health district announced the transition in October after Hiddleson informed the board in September she is retiring from the DPHD on Dec. 31 to take a position with the national Pubic Health Accreditation Board.

Guillozet said Monday he has 17 years of experience in local public health and most recently served as the Ross County health commissioner. He previously worked as a division manager at Franklin County Public Health, where he oversaw food safety and school health.

Guillozet graduated from Ohio Northern University with a bachelor’s degree in biology, and he holds a Master of Public Administration degree with a focus in public health policy from Kent State University. Guillozet is also credentialed as an Ohio registered environmental health specialist and is an Ohio registered advanced emergency medical technician.

Guillozet said when the position in Delaware County came open, it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“The Delaware Public Health District and its staff have a most excellent reputation across public health agencies in Ohio,” Guillozet said. “I was drawn to this position because of that reputation. As a current (Ross County) Health Commissioner, I felt that my skills and experiences would align very well with DPHD and the needs of the agency as they continue to be a leader and promoter of public health in Ohio. Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are at a unique point in time to reevaluate our programs and services, and to use lessons learned to ensure that we are making the best and biggest impact possible for our residents.”

Guillozet said his goals are to grow the district’s services to meet the community’s needs.

“I want to see the health district continue to expand services and programs that meet the needs of all our residents and to ensure those programs and services are meeting residents where they are,” he said. “With the recent and continued growth of the county, we have an opportunity and an obligation to ensure that all our residents, regardless of location, have access to efficient and effective public health services.”

Delaware County was recently named the healthiest county in Ohio by U.S. News & World Report, but Guillozet said there is still work to be done to improve health in the county.

“Delaware County, while being the healthiest county in the state, has identified several health priorities to focus on during the next cycle of our community health improvement plan,” Guillozet said. “These priorities consist of mental health and addiction, chronic disease, and access to care, especially among our vulnerable populations. Regardless of the health priority, my goal is to ensure that all residents have adequate access to care and that, when possible, barriers to that care are removed. One of the outstanding aspects of DPHD and the community at-large is the willingness to partner and form coalitions to ensure that each priority is addressed in a multi-faceted approach.”

Guillozet said he is looking forward to starting in the new position come the first of the year.

“DPHD has some of the absolute best public health professionals in Ohio,” he said. “I am looking forward to working alongside the team to continue the great work that is already occurring for our residents. I am also looking forward to working with community groups, elected officials, businesses, and nonprofits to work towards our goal of promoting, protecting, and improving the health of our community.”

More information about the health district can be found at delawarehealth.org.

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 on Twitter @BattishillDG.

