DCHS to host holiday open houses

The Delaware County Historical Society’s annual Holiday Open House at the Cryder Historical Center will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2 to 6:30 p.m. The Nash House Museum, 157 E. William St. in Delaware, will be decorated in traditional Victorian style and will feature toys and other Christmas gifts dating from 1880-1900.

Refreshments will be served, and live piano music will be performed by DCHS volunteer Peter White. The holiday display will continue to be open at the Nash House Museum through the holiday season during normal operating hours (Sundays 2 to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays 10 to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.). For more information, email [email protected]

For the first time, the Meeker Homestead Museum will have a holiday open house on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. Special early 1800s period decorations will grace the rooms, and holiday music will be played by DCHS Board President David Hejmanowski.

Historic seasonal refreshments will be served. DCHS President Emeritus Brent Carson will be reading the “Night Before Christmas,” festooned in traditional cap and nightshirt attire. The Journey to Delaware County exhibit will be open and available for viewing as well as several other exhibits in the 200-year-old Meeker House. This will be the last time the museum will be open for tours until April 2023.

“It’s such a fun and festive way to explore the history of Christmas traditions, refreshments, and decorations from other eras,” said Donna Meyer, DCHS executive director.

Registration is not required to attend the open houses, however donations are encouraged and will support ongoing restoration work and future programming.

Additional details are available on the Delaware County Historical Society Facebook page. Those in need of additional information can contact DCHS at 740-369-3831 or [email protected]

The Delaware County Historical Society’s mission is to be a trusted resource to connect the diverse stories and fabric of the past to the people of today and tomorrow through preservation, education, and engagement. Learn more at www.delawareohiohistory.org.

The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings, and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society websites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

