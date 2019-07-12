Fiant, Thomas lead DARTS against Gators

Natalie Fiant and Owen Thomas posted record-breaking performances to lead the Delaware Aquatic Racing Team Stingrays during Wednesday’s meet against Plain Township.

Fiant won the 12U girls 50 backstroke in 30.40 seconds, breaking the previous team mark set way back in 2006. She also took top honors in the 50 freestyle and 50 butterfly with respective times of 27.25 and 29.69 seconds.

Thomas, meanwhile, broke his own team record — which he set two weeks ago — by clocking a time of 27.89 seconds in the 12U boys 50 butterfly. He also won the 50 freestyle in 25.73 seconds.

Other standouts included Gaby Oyster, who won the 11-12 girls 100 individual medley (1:15.31); John Wion, who took top honors in the 13-14 boys 100 IM (1:11.23) and 50 free (26.89 seconds); Olivia Oyster, who touched first in the 15-18 girls 100 IM (1:02.87); Quinn Lazar, who won the 6U boys 25 free (29.69 seconds); Courtney Hanks, who won the 8U girls 25 free (18.81 seconds); Regan Kauderer, who won the 13-14 girls 50 free (27.07 seconds); Ben Paull, who nabbed top honors in the 15-18 boys 100 free (53.20 seconds); Luke Bowman, who won the 6U 25 backstroke (30.18 seconds); Gage Devoe, who secured first-place points in the 13-14 boys 50 back (36.25 seconds); Hayden White, who won the 8U 25 butterfly (18.99 seconds); Arianna Denney, who won the 13-14 girls 50 fly (30.65 seconds); C.J. Abahazi, who won the 13-14 boys 50 fly (31.44 seconds) and 50 breast (38.52 seconds); Maddie Richardson, who took top honors in the 15-18 girls 100 fly (1:10.15); Lucas Kourie, who won the 8U boys 25 breaststroke (24.28 seconds); Owen Wion, who won the 10U boys 50 breast (43.28 seconds); Kara Glesenkamp, who won the 11-12 girls 50 breast (36.06 seconds); and Rena Ouyang, who won the 15-18 girls 100 breast (1:14.29).

Reid Stultz, Olive Hogarth, Liam Stultz, Abigail Bricker, Denney, Andrew Inamdar and Sam Sulek each won their respective division’s diving events to pad the Stingrays’ point total.

The DARTS also won the 8U girls 100 freestyle relay (1:14.96), the 10U boys 100 freestyle relay (1:05.46), the 11-12 girls 200 freestyle relay (1:54.33), the 13-14 boys 200 freestyle relay (1:58.03), the 15-18 girls 200 freestyle relay (1:45.44), the 8U girls 100 medley relay (1:26.52), the 11-12 girls 200 medley relay (2:03.88), the 13-14 boys 200 medley relay (2:14.15) and the 15-18 girls 200 medley relay (1:59.44).

The senior DARTS bumped their record to 2-0 with a 647-483 win over the Gators. The juniors, meanwhile, were edged 463-380.

Next up, the DARTS will compete in the Greater Columbus Swim League Championship. The diving portion of the competition will take place this weekend at Jack Florence Pool in Delaware. The swimming events will be contested Monday at Plain Township Pool in New Albany.

The juniors won the title in 2018 while the seniors nabbed runner-up honors at the eight-team showcase.

