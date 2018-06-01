Fahey banking on Delaware

The southeast corner of West William and South Washington streets near the heart of downtown Delaware will soon take on a different look in the form of a new full-service bank.

The Fahey Banking Company, based in Marion, recently announced it’s expanding its footprint by opening a location at 75 W. William St., current home of the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home.

“The Fahey Bank is excited to bring our community bank to the city of Delaware,” Fahey Bank Chairman and CEO Carl F. Hughes states in a company press release. “This expansion provides more convenient local banking for our customers in Delaware and surrounding communities. We have been delivering personalized banking services to Marion County customers for over 153 years, and expanding our footprint into the growing market of Delaware, just confirms our commitment to community banking in the area.”

According to the press release, construction on the new bank is expected to begin this summer, with the expected completion date set for summer 2019.

A bank representative confirmed to The Gazette on Thursday that the funeral home will be demolished to make room for the bank.

The press release states, “Clay Snyder expressed that the majority of the DeVore-Snyder families that were once served out of the downtown location have been choosing the newer Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center at 101 Valleyside Drive in Delaware to serve their needs. Even those families with DeVore-Snyder Delaware prearranged services have been choosing the funeral center location, which influenced this decision.”

Snyder adds, “The fact that the newer location does not have steps, more than ample parking, and an adjoining community room have attributed to that factor.”

Families with preplanned Delaware DeVore-Snyder funeral arrangements will now be served out of the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center location going forward, the press release states.

Once the funeral home is demolished and the site is cleared, the LaMacchia Group will oversee the design and construction of the new Fahey Bank location.

For more information on The Fahey Banking Company, which was founded in 1865, visit the bank’s website at www.faheybank.bank.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home at 75 W. William St., Delaware, will be demolished to make room for a new Fahey Bank location. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_Funeral-Home-1.jpg The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home at 75 W. William St., Delaware, will be demolished to make room for a new Fahey Bank location. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette Pictured is a rendering of what the new Fahey Bank will look like once construction is complete next summer at 75 W. William St., Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_Fahey-1.jpg Pictured is a rendering of what the new Fahey Bank will look like once construction is complete next summer at 75 W. William St., Delaware. Courtesy image | LaMacchia Group

Funeral home to be demolished

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

