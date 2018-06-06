NNA to host antique festival

The Northwest Neighborhood Association (NNA) will host the inaugural Delaware Antique Festival at the Boardman Arts Park from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 9.

Over 40 vendors will be present, and a thousand visitors are expected.

Entertainment throughout the day will include The Golden Fiddlers, a youth violin group based in Delaware, as well as a demonstration by the Little Brown Jug Square Dancers.

There will also be five food trucks at the festival: Broke Johnny, Miggy’s Taco Truck, Holy Crepes, Schmidt’s and Kona Ice.

Roxanne Amidon, President of the NNA and the Boardman Arts Park, and Debbie Aburmeialeh, event coordinator and owner of the Victorian-style Winter Street Inn and the Delaware Antique Mall, have been hard at work organizing and promoting this event since early spring.

“We are so excited to have the first annual Delaware Antique Festival in the Northwest Neighborhood at the Boardman Arts Park,” they said. “This will be a great event, and we look forward to growing every year!”

Check out “Delaware Antique Festival” at groupon.com for presale discounted tickets. “Early bird” tickets will be available at 7 a.m. for $5 at the door. After 8 a.m., all tickets are $2.

The Boardman Arts Park is located at 154 W. William St., Delaware. Parking is available across West William Street on the Ohio Wesleyan University campus.

The Delaware City Schools with the support of the Delaware City Council has generously given permission to the Northwest Neighborhood Association to test the notion of an Arts Park in the Willis/Boardman Field location for the next two years. During this time, use and receptivity to the park by the community will be studied, and a recommendation about the future of the park will be made to the Delaware City Council.

A full calendar of events can be found at DelawareNNA.org

The NNA was founded in 2001 by a group of residents and property owners to address civic and legislative issues facing the neighborhood. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit community association that is committed to preserving the quality of life and fostering a sense of pride in Delaware’s historical northwest neighborhood.

Boardman Arts Park, located at 154 W. William St., Delaware, will be the site of the inaugural Delaware Antique Festival on Saturday, June 9. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_Antique.jpg Boardman Arts Park, located at 154 W. William St., Delaware, will be the site of the inaugural Delaware Antique Festival on Saturday, June 9. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

Event to be held at Boardman Arts Park

