Knights to display skills at Medieval Fire

Practice your use of “ye” and “thou” in a sentence, add “e” to the end of words like “old,” and you’re just about ready to participate in the Medieval Faire taking place from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 16, at the Delaware County District Library Ostrander Branch.

This now-annual tradition in Ostrander has blossomed to become an event for the entire community to enjoy. Not only is the afternoon packed with music, food and crafts, but there will also be live demonstrations of knights practicing their skills.

The event begins with a formal grand opening ceremony at noon and continues with performances by the Knights of the Rose Jousting Troupe at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. A storyteller will entertain the crowd at 1:30 p.m. The rest of the activities are happening all throughout the afternoon and shan’t be missed!

Craft stations include face painting, fairy chimes, crown making and knot bracelets. Activities for all ages will feature castle building, catapult fun, archery, spear throwing, a fish pond, balance beam contest, and a look at the king’s court.

One of the best aspects of the day is the opportunity the library has to partner with local artisans who provide demonstrations of how they make their wares. This year, demonstrations feature pottery, soap making, wool spinning, blacksmithing, and creating art and jewelry. We also will have a stone mason, an herbalist, alchemist, and several musicians on the grounds.

Come one, come all to the Ostrander Branch Library Medieval Faire!

For another entertaining look at history, try some of these history stories as told through graphic novels.

• “Trinity: A Graphic History of the First Atomic Bomb” by Jonathan Fetter-Vorm. A graphic novel account of the race to construct the first atomic bomb and the decision to drop it, tracing the early research, the heated debates, and profiles of forefront Manhattan Project contributors.

• “Economix: How Our Economy Works (and Doesn’t Work) in Words and Pictures” by Michael Goodwin; illustrated by Dan E. Burr. A guide to the economy in graphic novel format traces the history of Western economic thought from its beginnings to the world economy in the twenty-first century.

• “The United States Constitution: A Graphic Adaptation” by Jonathan Hennessey; illustrated by Aaron McConnell. An illustrated account of the American Constitution covers each article and amendment in a graphic format designed to render its meanings more relevant and accessible to modern readers, in a volume that addresses such topics as the separation of church and state, the break from the monarchy, and the limits imposed on presidential power.

• “Mary Astor’s Purple Diary: The Great American Sex Scandal of 1936” by Edward Sorel. In 1936, newspapers were ablaze with a scandalous child custody trial taking place in Hollywood and starring the actress Mary Astor. The scandal revolved around Mary’s diary, which her ex-husband had found when they were still together. Mary, he claimed, had not only kept a tally of all her extramarital affairs but graded them — and he already alerted the press in order to obtain a divorce and get custody of their daughter.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_NICOLE-FOWLES-120117-1.jpg Pictured is a scene from a past Medieval Faire held at the Delaware County District Library Ostrander Branch. This year’s annual event will take place on Saturday, June 16. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_Faire.jpg Pictured is a scene from a past Medieval Faire held at the Delaware County District Library Ostrander Branch. This year’s annual event will take place on Saturday, June 16. Courtesy photo | Delaware County District Library

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

