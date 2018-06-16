Citizens sought for DCSO academy

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its third Citizens Sheriff Academy session this fall.

The nine-week program is open to Delaware County residents and is designed to strengthen community relationships through education, shadowing, and hands-on learning. Classes are taught by certified law enforcement professionals and are held weekly from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning Sept. 6. Graduation is scheduled for Nov. 1.

The course is led by Delaware County Sheriff Major David Wiseman and covers a variety of topics, including how the sheriff’s office operates and what deputies do on a day-to-day basis.

“We want people to understand how the sheriff’s office works and how their tax dollars are being used,” Wiseman said. “The academy is hands on.”

Wiseman said attendees will participate and see how deputies handle domestic calls, building searches and traffic stops.

“We hope when they walk away, they have a true understanding of how the sheriff’s office operates,” he said.

Wiseman added the academy is a great way for the sheriff’s office to foster connections in the community.

“(The academy) has built partnerships with the community and the individuals not only during but afterwards,” Wiseman said.

Tanger Outlet General Manager Carl Landis completed the academy last year, signing up to learn more about the sheriff’s office, an agency Tanger works with on a regular basis.

“We already had a relationship,” Landis said. “I wanted to attend and learn about everything they do so we could be a responsible corporate partner. (The academy) really allows you to see everything from a different perspective.”

Landis said he would “absolutely” recommend the academy for people who live or work in the area.

“I learned a ton of information,” he said. “I learned something in every class. It’s very beneficial, very worthwhile, and puts things in perspective.”

Applications can be obtained online at the home page of www.delawarecountysheriff.com.

The sheriff’s office reports this is a first-come, first-serve program, which will be limited to 16 participants to ensure quality programming and participation. Deadline to submit an application is June 30. Send any inquiries to sheriffinfo@co.delaware.oh.us.

Additionally, the Thursday, Sept. 20 session will be held the prior Tuesday, Sept. 18, due to the Little Brown Jug race.

Participants in the 2017 Citizens Sheriff Academy tour the Delaware County Jail and learn about how corrections officers do their jobs. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_jail-tour-w-Sgt-Burden-5-.jpg Participants in the 2017 Citizens Sheriff Academy tour the Delaware County Jail and learn about how corrections officers do their jobs. Courtesy photo | Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

