Delaware County District Library looking for help

You’re surrounded by thousands of books, speaking with incredible people, and on any given day you might have a penguin or an African drumming band in the room next to you. This is a typical day at the Delaware County District Library. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to work at a library, now is your chance to find out! The Delaware County District Library has several job openings across our system that are currently accepting applications.

Do you enjoy working with older adults with dementia, physical and intellectual disabilities? The award-winning Community & Family Outreach Services Department is looking to hire a full-time adult outreach specialist. Not only does this individual get to work with a phenomenal library team that is dedicated to providing services to individuals who can’t make it in to the library, but they also would help build and create programs to reach this special population. Many members of the public see our Outreach Department at community events like Touch-A-Truck or in parades throughout the county.

Maybe you or someone you know is more technologically inclined. Did you know that in 2017, Delaware Library patrons had more than 89,000 hours of public computer or wireless usage in our four locations? We are a tech-savvy library system for sure, and we’re currently looking for someone to fill our technology specialist position. This is a full-time role in our Technology Department that helps make sure our workstations and networks are configured to meet community demands, among other regular tech needs.

Finally, we have an opening for an assistant branch manager of Adult Services at our Orange Branch Library. Out of all three positions that are currently available, this is the only one of the three that requires prior library experience or a library degree. The position leads the Adult Services team at the Orange Branch, as well as implements programming and provides leadership for the branch. The Orange Branch is the newest location in the DCDL system, and it is certainly the gem of the Lewis Center and Olentangy community. The branch regularly has over 100 adult programs a year, which have included programs like the Human Library and Adult Spelling Bee, as well as the regular book discussions and writers’ group.

Anyone interested in applying for these positions should go to www.delawarelibrary.org/careers and fill out an application. Additionally, if you’re ever looking for a job in our Circulation Department, you can simply fill out an application and or stop in to a branch and ask for one to fill out in person. We hold applications for a six-month period and look through them when we have occasional Circulation Department openings.

Dust off your resume and check out some of these books on the New York Times’ Business Best Sellers list.

• “Measure What Matters” by John Doerr. A noted venture capitalist reveals how the goal-setting system of Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) has helped tech giants from Intel to Google achieve explosive growth — and how it can help any organization thrive.

• “Bad Blood” by John Carreyrou. Recounts the story behind Theranos, the medical equipment company that misled investors to believe they developed a revolutionary blood testing machine, detailing how its CEO, Elizabeth Holmes, perpetuated the lie to bolster the value of the company by billions.

• “Principles” by Ray Dalio. The founder and co-chairman of the high-performing hedge fund Bridgewater Associates outlines the unconventional principles that he developed over four decades to create unique successes in his personal and professional arenas.

• “I Love Capitalism!” by Ken Langone. The businessman and philanthropist discusses his rise to the top by learning to evaluate a business by applying common sense along with traditional business practices, a technique that led him to co-found The Home Depot.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

