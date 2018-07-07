Research your family’s history at DCDL

It’s become popular in the past few years to take a climb through one’s family tree. From personal searches to those inspired by the television show “Who Do You Think You Are?,” genealogy has become a popular pastime with Delaware County District Library patrons. It’s a fascinating exploration into your past to find out where we came from and how that informs who we are today.

DCDL is lucky to have the Delaware County Genealogical Society working out of our Delaware Main Library. They’re masters of hunting down family tree mysteries and are available to help you find your way on Thursdays from 10 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Delaware Main Library.

If you’re researching your past on your own, take advantage of some of the online databases available through DCDL. As of July 1, The Ohio Public Information Network selected a number of genealogical and historical resources to be made available to public libraries and their users. Some, like Ancestry® Library Edition, must be used at the library, but many others can be used from the comfort of your own home. The new databases include HeritageQuest® Online, ProQuest® African American Heritage and Fold3® Library Edition.

The library is also home to the Local History room which houses an abundance of local history records, yearbooks, maps and more. If you have roots in Delaware, that would be a good place to start. Between the Delaware County Genealogical Society and our information sleuth librarians, there’s always someone at DCDL to help you get started on that climb up your family tree.

For more help on starting your genealogical journey, check out these titles:

• “The Family Tree Guide to DNA Testing and Genetic Genealogy” by Blaine Bettinger. Details how to use DNA testing to research genealogy, providing advice on choosing the right test, explanations of key DNA terms and concepts, and information about how to use third-party analytical tools.

• “Guide to Genealogy” by Tamara Resler. Presents tips and techniques for doing genealogical research, offering insight into immigration and major internal migrations throughout U.S. history, along with hands-on activities and advice on avoiding the problems that stump genealogists.

• “Who Do You Think You Are?” by Megan Smolenyak. Featuring step-by-step instructions from Megan Smolenyak, one of America’s top genealogical researchers, this book offers everything readers need to know to start the journey into their past, from digging through old photos to finding the best online resources.

• “Organize Your Genealogy” by Drew Smith. Explains tried-and-true genealogy research methods as well as all the latest technology tools and genealogy software.

• “Secrets of Tracing Your Ancestors” by Daniel Quillen. An accessible introduction to genealogy guides readers through the techniques used by professionals while sharing numerous real-life examples, in an updated edition that includes expanded coverage of Internet research, ethnic research, and ideas for creating a personal life history.

• “How to Do Everything. Genealogy” by George Morgan. Discusses how to start family history research using traditional paper records, online databases, and social networks, and provides tips for establishing an effective research strategy and efficient search techniques.

By Hannah Simpson Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Hannah Simpson, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s website at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Hannah at hsimpson@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

