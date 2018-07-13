Annual car show returns

For the 25th consecutive year, Delaware will host a “sea of classic cars” at the annual Performance Classic Car Show. This year’s show, presented by Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware and hosted by the City of Delaware and Main Street Merchants, will be held on Saturday, July 21, in the city’s historic downtown. Cars will be on display from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. all along Sandusky Street.

Car registration will begin at 8 a.m. at Amato’s Pizza and will be open until 11:30 a.m. All years, makes and models are welcomed. Preregistration is available online at www.performanceclassiccarshow.com. The cost of preregistration is $20, and registration the morning of the event will cost $25.

The Performance Classic Car Show is part of a three-show series in central Ohio that includes the three-day Arthritis Foundation Classic Auto Show and Cruise-In, held last week in Dublin, and the Marysville Charity Car Show at Honda Marysville on Saturday, Aug. 11. One hundred percent of the proceeds from each show go to Impact 60 and the Union County Foundation, along with the Arthritis Foundation.

Formerly known as the “Blast from the Past” car show, the Performance Classic Car Show had been organized by the Vintage Auto Club of Delaware for 23 years before last year’s event. During that span, the club raised more than $260,000 for Ohio Health Hospice of Delaware.

As the number of active members in the club dwindled, and the event continued to increase in size and scope, Vintage Auto Club was no longer able to produce the show.

With the event in jeopardy of going away, Bruce Daniels and Denny Friermood of Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware took over for the Vintage Auto Club. Friermood, the general manager at Performance, said he thought hosting the event would be a great way to get involved in the community.

“Many people that are part of the Delaware community and outside of Delaware talk about how this show is one of their favorite shows to attend,” Friermood said. “It’s a car show, and we are car people. It just makes sense. It really is something special to be a part of. It speaks volumes of the people, local business and the community.”

Along with Jeff Brashares, who had chaired the Dublin show for 35 years and helped to start the charity show in Marysville, the three put together last year’s show. According to a press release, last year’s event included 575 collector cars on display, with more than 10,000 people coming out to enjoy the festivities.

Brashares recalls a moment during last year’s event when Daniels, looking at all the cars and families enjoying the event, said, “This is nothing short of amazing!”

Included in the festivities will be music and announcements from ICS Radio and Delaware’s WDLR. The Farmer’s Market will be held on the sidewalks beginning at 8 a.m. Judging for the top 100 and 20 Best of Show cars will begin at 11:30 a.m., and trophies will be presented at 3 p.m. Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle will join in for the trophy presentations.

Brashares encourages the community to “bring the family and join the Performance Charity Team at one of the top 10 downtown car shows in the nation.”

For more event details, visit the website or call 740-369-9611.

Grant Baker, 2, sits behind the wheel of a vintage Delaware Fire Department truck during a previous Performance Classic Car Show. Grant’s dad, Josh Baker, snaps a photo of his little firefighter. Josh said it took a little while for Grant to get warmed up, but he was having a good time checking out all of the vehicles. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/07/web1_Car-show.jpg Grant Baker, 2, sits behind the wheel of a vintage Delaware Fire Department truck during a previous Performance Classic Car Show. Grant’s dad, Josh Baker, snaps a photo of his little firefighter. Josh said it took a little while for Grant to get warmed up, but he was having a good time checking out all of the vehicles. Gazette file photo

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

