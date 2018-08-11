Library can help with new school year resolutions

Can you believe school starts next week? Although last week I was wishing for fall, and still wish it were, the start of the school year has taken me completely by surprise this year. Delaware City Schools and Olentangy Local Schools start next Wednesday, Aug. 15, and Buckeye Valley is starting up on Thursday, Aug. 16.

The advent of a new school year feels like a fresh start, even though I’m no longer operating on a school year calendar. It’s a new chance to take a second stab at New Year’s resolutions or to create new resolutions. Personally, I’d like to reevaluate some mundane goals, like my home cleaning schedule, and implement some big work goals for the end of the year. I like having more chances at a fresh start, and the library is always there to help you with the goals you’re setting for yourself this school year.

Of course, we’ve got books and databases for school projects, but we’ve also got study rooms available to reserve, tables with the perfect lighting for studying group projects, and designated quiet areas. One of the best tools at your disposal for new school year goals are our librarians. The people behind the desk are really truly there to answer any question you may have. Honestly, any question from what’s the best way to find out information of Jacques Cousteau to what’s Daffy Duck’s middle name? (He’s been given a few: Dumas, Horatio Tiberius, Armando, and Sheldon have all been used.) The people at the library can be your guides to meeting your 2018-19 school year resolutions.

Here are some great books that librarians across the country have been recommending lately:

• “Vox” by Christina Dalcher. Marginalized in a near-future America where the government limits women to no more than one hundred spoken words daily before outlawing women’s education and employment altogether, a former doctor resolves to be heard for the sake of her daughter.

• “Our House” by Louise Candlish. Arriving home to find strangers moving into the prized family home she agreed to share with her ex, Fiona endures a domino effect of horrors as she discovers that her children have gone missing amid terrible revelations.

• “Rust & Stardust” by T. Greenwood. Traces the story of the eleven-year-old kidnapping victim whose 1948 abduction inspired Nabokov’s “Lolita,” recreating in detail Sally Horner’s exploitation and assault by predatory former inmate Frank LaSalle.

• “The Masterpiece” by Fiona Davis. A recently divorced information-booth worker stumbles on an abandoned art school within a crumbling Grand Central Terminal before learning the story of a talented woman artist who went missing fifty years earlier.

• “Good Luck With That” by Kristan Higgins. When their best friend Emerson passes away unexpectedly, she leaves a final wish for Georgia and Marley to conquer the fears they still carry as adults, a task that leads them to love themselves just the way they are.

• “A River of Stars” by Vanessa Hua. Betrayed by the boss who is also the father of her unborn child, an undocumented Chinese factory worker is forced to flee and reinvent herself in San Francisco’s Chinatown in the desperate hopes of securing American citizenship for her baby.

By Hannah Simpson Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Hannah Simpson, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s website at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Hannah at hsimpson@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

