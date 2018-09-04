Public input wanted for comp plan

Delaware citizens passionate about their city and its future are encouraged to get involved in shaping that future by participating in a series of workshops that will help sculpt the “Delaware Together” comprehensive plan. Throughout September, the city will hold workshops at various locations around Delaware to include as many residents as possible.

The scheduled workshops are:

• Sept. 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Willis Education Center, 74W.William St., room 212

• Sept. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the YMCA/OhioNationalGuard, 1121 S.Houk Road, rooms 1-3

• Sept. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Conger Elementary, 10 Channing St., gymnasium

• Sept. 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Road, Radebaugh Room

• Sept. 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Second Ward Community Center, 50 A Ross St.

Included in the workshops will be a short presentation that will provide information on the planning process, followed by small-group work where participants will be asked to share their thoughts, as well as take part in a mapping exercise. The agenda will be the same at each session, and residents are encouraged to attend the workshop that is most convenient to them.

Following the workshop, an online survey will be conducted to collect additional input. Combined with ideas shared in the workshops, the input will assist in shaping goals and preliminary focus areas for the new comprehensive plan. No specific experience or expertise is necessary to participate in the workshops.

“Everyone who cares about the future of Delaware is encouraged to attend the workshops. No one knows the community like those who live or work here, and all ideas and opinions are welcome,” said Director of Planning and Community Development Dave Efland. “Participants will have the chance to work in small groups to share thoughts about the biggest opportunities for the city and identify on a map what they feel are strong and weak places in the city.”

A second round of public workshops will be held in February as the design of the comprehensive plan is wrapped up.

The Delaware Together website describes a comprehensive plan as “a long-term guide that expresses the values and aspirations of a community … The plan is a tool to prepare for change and acts as both a business plan and guidebook for decision-makers.”

Comprehensive plans are typically designed for a window of around five years. Delaware’s current plan was created in 2003 and is need of an update to reflect current trends and priorities, city officials have stated. The new plan is expected to be completed in the spring of 2019.

“This is a great and desirable community and ensuring that it remains that way, even while accommodating change, requires the thought, vision, and efforts of everyone in the community,” Efland said.

Members of the Delaware Together Steering Committee have been meeting to help plan upcoming workshops designed to get resident input on Delaware's future.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

