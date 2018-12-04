Judge Krueger praised by commissioners

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners on Monday honored Judge Everett H. Krueger, Delaware County Court of Common Pleas, for his many years of service to the county. After 35 years on the job, Krueger is retiring at the end of his term on Dec. 31.

“I’d like to thank the board of commissioners for the recognition and honor,” Krueger said during the commissioners’ Monday morning session. He then went on to express his appreciation not only to the board of commissioners seated before him, but also past boards that had served for their support of the courts and the new courthouse, which he gestured toward.

Commissioner Barb Lewis admired and spoke to the judge’s standard of excellence on the bench.

“I’ve known you for many years,” she said. “Just the highest standard of excellence. I thank you for your service, especially the problems we’ve been having lately with the opioid epidemic. You spoke so eloquently and really made a difference in the defeat of ‘Issue 1.’”

Commissioner Jeff Benton said he echoed Lewis’ comments, and added he was surprised when he learned Krueger’s years of service totaled 35 years.

“That’s incredible to have that sort of long longevity, consistency, and excellent leadership for 30-plus years in the courtroom,” he said. “That’s amazing in a county like ours. During that time period, we probably tripled in size.”

Benton, a golfer, told the retiring judge he would now have time to work on his golf game.

“Based on the last time we played, that would be a good idea,” Benton joked. “I hope you have great retirement years.”

Commissioner Gary Merrell said that Krueger is the type of person who gives his full attention to people as they spoke to him.

“Where ever you go, when I’ve seen you, you’re always very professional,” he said. “In the time that I’ve become acquainted with know you, I have the highest respect for you.”

According to the commissioners’ proclamation, as read by Merrell, before Krueger served his four six-year terms (24 years) on the bench of the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas, he served as a judge for 11 years on the Delaware Municipal Court.

Krueger was the key figure in the construction of the new Delaware County Courthouse and also the construction of the current Delaware Municipal Court on Union Street.

The proclamation states, Krueger had earned a reputation for “ruling promptly on his civil and criminal cases” for which he has “presided over thousands” of in his time as a judge. He is also known for starting and overseeing a “recovery docket that aims to help spur the long-term recovery and success of those suffering from addictions to drugs or alcohol” in his courtroom.

Krueger has been “recognized by his judicial peers as a leading judge in Ohio,” served on committees for the Ohio Judicial Conference, and was “chosen by other judges in Ohio to serve as chairman of the Ohio Judicial Conference from 2004 until 2006 and as president of the Ohio Common Pleas Judges Association from 2008 until 2010.”

Krueger has actively worked to strengthen the legal profession through years of service in the Delaware County Bar Association, including having served as president. He has also served as a member of the Columbus Bar Association, the Ohio State Bar Association, the American Judges Association, and the American Judicature Society.

“Krueger has demonstrated his commitment to helping those in need in our community and around the world through his many years of membership in and charitable giving to the Delaware Rotary Club,” the proclamation states. “Krueger’s noble efforts as a respected and admired public servant with an unblemished reputation for honesty and integrity have promoted public safety and have furthered the cause of justice.”

