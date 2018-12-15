County prosecutor elected OPAA president

Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien was elected president of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association at the Nov. 30 OPAA annual meeting. O’Brien has been a member of OPAA since 2011, when she was appointed county prosecutor, and she has served as an officer of the association since 2014, when she became Secretary. O’Brien was selected as OPAA’s Prosecutor of the Year in 2016, and she has been actively involved in many committees, most recently as chair of the Legislative Committee.

O’Brien remarked she was greatly honored by the confidence the association placed in her by electing her president.

“My years as an officer in the association have been informative and challenging,” O’Brien said. “It is a pleasure to serve the association and the citizens of the state of Ohio in this new position.”

OPAA also selected Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley as a new officer in the position of secretary. Other officers moving through the chairs are D. Andrew Wilson (Clark County) as treasurer, Daniel R. Lutz (Wayne County) as vice president, and Juergen Waldick (Allen County) as president-elect.

The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association was founded in 1937 as a private nonprofit corporation for the benefit of the 88 elected prosecutors in Ohio. The organization seeks to increase the efficiency of its members in the pursuit of their profession: to broaden their interest in government: to provide cooperation and concerted actions on policies which affect the office of prosecuting attorney, and to aid in the furtherance of justice. The association presents statewide continuing legal education programs regarding all aspects of the county prosecuting attorney’s responsibilities.

O’Brien https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/12/web1_O-Brien-1.jpg O’Brien

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.