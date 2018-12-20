Hayes grads share college advice

Four Hayes High School graduates visited the high school Wednesday to answer questions about their college experience and give advice to current seniors.

Charlie Zimmerman, Anna Wells, Mallory Watts, and Chloe Vessels were guests of Jennifer Pollard’s Intro to College Admissions class, which focuses on preparing students for college applications, scholarships, and generally getting ready for higher education.

Each visitor introduced themselves and talked about their college experiences to date.

Zimmerman, who is studying history education at The Ohio State University, told the seniors that college “is more work but you have more time to do it.”

Zimmerman added he is living in a dorm on the OSU campus with a roommate, and he told the students not to worry too much about their college roommate, because they don’t have to be your best friend.

“They just have to be someone you can live with,” Zimmerman said.

Conversely, Wells, who is studying math education at Miami University in Oxford, said her roommate was actually someone else from Hayes, but she added they weren’t friends in high school but have become very close in college.

“I love living in a dorm,” Wells said. “Some of my best friends live in my dorm.”

Wells echoed Zimmerman’s sentiment that students have more time to do work in college. Wells added she only has has one morning class on Mondays and has the rest of the day to work.

“I enjoy it more than high school,” she said. “I absolutely love it. I can’t imagine being anywhere else.”

Watts, who is studying history education and sociology at Ohio Wesleyan University, commutes to school and still lives at home. She said when college classes started, she felt very prepared.

“Hayes prepared me so well,” she said.

Watts added she had to work harder on some assignments at Hayes than some of her college assignments so far, and she encouraged students to keep an open mind about classes. Watts explained she had planned to study Latin but was unable to because of a scheduling conflict. She ended up studying Swahili, which she enjoys.

“My best advice is to trust yourself,” Watts said. “It’s not really that bad.”

Vessels, on the other hand, began her college career at a school in Kentucky before she took a semester off and transferred to Bowling Green State University. Vessels said it’s okay to take classes that don’t have to do with your major, because they will still give you experience. Vessels said she is currently studying to be a school counselor.

“It’s okay not to know what you want to do,” Vessels said. “It’s okay to take classes and change majors. All these experiences will take you where you need to be.”

The graduates also recommended students get involved in clubs and sports, and they encouraged the seniors to make friends.

“Take advantage of everything around you,” Vessels said. “Go to stuff and meet people. Leave your dorm door open.”

“No matter where you are, being away from home is really hard,” Zimmerman said. “But there’s always something going on, and you’re not alone. Everyone is going through this. There’s always help.”

Watts said she was a very busy student at Hayes, and it’s okay to sign up for something and decide it isn’t for you and quit in college.

“Don’t sign up for too many things,” she added. “You need to take care of yourself first. That’s super, super important.”

All four graduates told seniors not to procrastinate in college and to stay on top of work and their schedules.

Pollard, who organized the event, said she was thankful that the college students took the time out of their winter break to come visit and advise her students.

From left to right: Charlie Zimmerman, Anna Wells, Mallory Watts and Chloe Vessels, former Hayes High School students who are now at various colleges, speak to Hayes seniors Wednesday morning. The visiting college students shared their experiences and encouraged students to take part in events and activities, but also leave time for themselves. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/12/web1_DSC_0164.jpg From left to right: Charlie Zimmerman, Anna Wells, Mallory Watts and Chloe Vessels, former Hayes High School students who are now at various colleges, speak to Hayes seniors Wednesday morning. The visiting college students shared their experiences and encouraged students to take part in events and activities, but also leave time for themselves. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

