Delaware County approves $113 million budget

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved its budget for 2019.

The $113,275,365 figure approved for General Fund expenditures increases operating expenditures by 4.3 percent over 2018 levels. This increase will allow for some modest increases in staffing and a 3 percent raise in salaries for non-union employees.

Next year will see a resumption of work on major capital projects, including:

• Significant improvements to county roads infrastructure

• Upgrades to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Jail Complex

• The start of renovations to the Historic Courthouse, which will provide offices and a hearing room for the Commissioners, as well as offices for the county’s Economic Development and Human Resources departments, the Veterans Service Commission and the Law Library.

• Completion of the purchase of the Delaware Area Career Center’s North Campus and commencement of renovations that will convert the space into a multi-purpose campus. The site will house such agencies as the Engineer’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, Regional Sewer District, Code Compliance Department, Delaware County Regional Planning Commission, Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District and OSU Extension Service.

“Given the continued population growth in the County, we continue to focus on the capital projects that will facilitate smart growth,” said Board President Gary Merrell. “These projects will lay the foundation for fiscally responsible growth for the next decade. It should also be noted that this budget is a result of the hard work of all the County’s elected officials and our County Administrator and directors.”

